The Best Graduation Dresses Under $100: Shop Styles from Abercrombie, Nordstrom, Revolve and More
Graduation season is in full swing, and if you're still looking for the perfect dress to wear for the momentous occasion, we're here to help so you can get it delivered just in time.
We know how stressful graduation season can be, so we're here to make it easy on you. We've selected dresses from our favorite retailers with fast shipping such as Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve. Whether you're looking for a traditional white dress, a spring-appropriate floral print or bold color to help you stand out, you're bound to find your perfect grad dress among our picks.
Our favorite options range from classic, simple white dresses to statement-making frocks featuring trendy details. Depending on your school's dress code and formality, we've also included everything from office-inspired blazer dresses to flirty minis in bright colors. The best part? Each dress is priced under $100.
Below, shop our favorite graduation dresses to get one just in time for the grad ceremony.
Whether it's for a vacation, graduation, or you want a summer dress, the soft poplin fabric makes this an easy, breezy floral white dress you'll want to wear again and again.
The lovely floral lace overlay on this spaghetti-strapped gown will have you feeling elegant on graduation day.
If temps are forecasted to be warm on your special day, this cute and flowy dress from Amazon will have you looking stylish and staying cool.
Add polish to your summer style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black.
Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the late spring heat.
This lace midi-length dress has adjustable straps and an airy silhouette that's perfect for graduation.
If you need a classic black dress for graduation, this under-$40 ruffle dress with fluttery sleeves is perfect.
This flirty flutter-sleeved mini dress is worthy of any and all celebrations this spring and summer.
A defined waist, flowing skirt and portrait neckline makes this dress flattering and versatile for any occasion.
You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.
A babydoll silhouette and puffed sleeves gives this mini dress a sweet look — available in petite, regular and tall for a perfect fit.
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.
For a more casual look, this breezy cotton-blend mini prairie dress is the perfect option.
Opt for this elegant wrap dress with a waist tie and v-neckline.
This 100% cotton mini dress features delicate eyelet fabric, a waist-defining sash and flouncy hem.
A floral print maxi like this Lulus dress with shoulder ties is a failsafe choice.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 24 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas to Shop for 2023 Grads
The Best Graduation Party Gift Ideas from Shari's Berries
The Best High School Graduation Gifts to Shop for the Class of 2023
The 20 Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Starting at Just $50
15 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget
The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP
The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales to Shop Ahead of Your Next Trip
20 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Spring and Summer
Best MacBook Deals: Get the Latest M2 MacBook Pro at Lowest Price Yet
The Best Electric Kettles That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts
The 25 Best Finds from Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront