The Best High School Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2023: Shop Tech, Luggage, Bedding and More
Graduating high school is a huge achievement, and one that deserves to be celebrated thoroughly. Whether you are attending a graduation ceremony or after-party, giving the graduate a gift is a timeless tradition to send your teen off on their next chapter of life.
But finding the right gift for a high school graduate can often feel a little daunting. They'll be taking their first steps into the real world — whether that be college, straight to work, traveling the world or something else entirely. So, getting your grad a practical gift that sets them up for success is your best bet, but sometimes a useful gift can feel a little lackluster (we're looking at you, laundry organizers).
If you hate the idea of just mailing money, we've searched high and low for thoughtful, unique and useful gift ideas to commemorate your grad's big accomplishment. From best-in-class luggage to wireless headphones and luxe towel sets, we've put together a long list of high school graduation gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face.
Below, shop all the best high school graduation gifts for the class of 2023 — no matter where they're headed next.
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself.
The noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro 2 is a great graduation gift that they can use on walks, during workouts or while getting work done.
An Amazon gift card is one you know any new grad will appreciate. We love the adorable box the card comes in that looks like a graduation cap to make it extra special.
Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment.
Keep track of all of your belongings this school year with this Apple AirTag, which will help you locate anything with just a click of your phone.
No matter where they're going next, give them a taste (or scent, rather) of home with a homesick candle, which come in delicious scents for states and major cities.
TikTok is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold your phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
A few all-nighters are inevitably in your grad's future — keep them caffeinated with this easy-to-use cold brew maker they can use right in their dorm.
This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from fluffy organic cotton and features a subtle, liveable basketweave that’s designed for effortless layering. It's offered in two colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment.
This cute mini refrigerator will be perfect for dorm life. It's compact enough for small spaces, holds six cans, and even has a built-in carry handle to take wherever they need to go.
If it's the first time your grad is living on their own, this sunrise alarm clock which also functions as a reading light and sound machine will help them create their best sleep schedule all from one super cool device.
Graduating from high school is a big deal. Your grad's next steps will be taken alone for the first time, so make sure they get to all their appointments with this dry erase wall calendar they can use all for themselves or with their new roommates.
Great for outdoor and indoor activities, the JBL Charge 5 bluetooth speaker has bold sound quality. It's also durable and waterproof to take on all kinds of environments.
Transform any bathroom into a spa-like getaway with these luxurious Turkish cotton towels — on sale for over 30% off.
For a personalized gift, opt for a customized weekly journal from Papier. It's not only cute, it's a practical gift that will help them be their most productive self.
This highly rated UGG throw is super plush, soft and cozy — a great addition for a dorm room or new apartment. Available in 12 colors, you'll be able to find one in their favorite color.
No matter what your day-to-day life looks like, you'll love these noise-cancelling Beats Solo3 headphones. They're perfect for a morning jog, studying in the library or drowning construction work outside.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you active, healthy, and safe. Now up to 20% faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever.
Make sure all your grad's devices stay charged with this multi-functional fast-acting charging station, compatible with iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more.
If your grad loves a backpack, replace their worn out high school book bag with this sleek-looking option with laptop case included.
For the grad that's too cool for backpacks, opt for this luxe Italian leather tote.
Make sure they stay organized with this desk catchall that has spots for their phone, keys and anything else they could need. Add a subtle monogram for an extra personal touch.
Whether your high school graduate is headed to college, immediately into the workplace or into a gap year, this hard shell luggage set from Calvin Klein is a useful gift they'll love. Grab it while it's super on sale.
