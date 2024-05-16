Graduating high school is a huge achievement, and one that deserves to be celebrated thoroughly. Whether you are attending a graduation ceremony or after-party, giving the graduate a gift is a timeless tradition to send your teen off on their next chapter of life.

But finding the right gift for a high school graduate can often feel a little daunting. They'll be taking their first steps into the real world — whether that be college, straight to work, traveling the world or something else entirely. So, getting your grad a practical gift that sets them up for success is your best bet, but sometimes a useful gift can feel a little lackluster (we're looking at you, laundry organizers).

If you hate the idea of just mailing money, we've searched high and low for thoughtful, unique and useful gift ideas to commemorate your grad's big accomplishment. From best-in-class luggage to wireless headphones and elegant jewelry, we've put together a long list of high school graduation gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face.

Below, shop all the best high school graduation gifts for the class of 2024 — no matter where they're headed next.

Homesick Premium Scented Candle Amazon Homesick Premium Scented Candle No matter where they're going next, give them a taste (or scent, rather) of home with a homesick candle, which come in delicious scents for states and major cities. $38 Shop Now

Frigidaire Portable Mini Fridge Amazon Frigidaire Portable Mini Fridge This cute mini refrigerator will be perfect for dorm life. It's compact enough for small spaces, holds six cans, and even has a built-in carry handle to take wherever they need to go. $58 $40 Shop Now

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock If it's the first time your grad is living on their own, this sunrise alarm clock which also functions as a reading light and sound machine will help them create their best sleep schedule all from one super cool device. $200 $170 Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $133 Shop Now

Away The Bigger Carry-On Away Away The Bigger Carry-On Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself. $295 Shop Now

Béis Weekend Travel Tote Béis Béis Weekend Travel Tote Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment. $108 Shop Now

