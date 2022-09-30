Shopping

The Best Home Security Camera Deals on Amazon to Shop Now: Ring, Arlo, Eufy and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Home Security Cameras
Ring

Whether you are always on the go or find yourself spending more time at home these days, home security cameras can help give you that feeling of peace and comfort by monitoring your surroundings. Having a sense of security at home means knowing what is going on inside and outside your home, no matter where you are. Luckily, Amazon has made it that much easier to make your home safe with early Prime Day deals on home security cameras. 

Amazon's second Prime Day is kicking off Tuesday, October 11, but you can already start saving with the best early Prime Early Access Sale deals. There are a lot of home security camera deals on Amazon right now — from indoor and outdoor to smart, high-tech models and everything in between. Whether you just need one camera for your front door or a full home security system, we've rounded up the best home security tech deals for you. 

From security cameras with built-in, smart doorbell features to advanced technology that monitors all of your pets' antics when you're not home, the early Prime Day deals include top brands like Ring, Arlo, and Eufy, among others.

Ahead, shop the top home security camera deals — equipped with the best audio and visual quality, of course.

Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell

Pair the Ring Video Doorbell with the Ring Chime and to get the ultimate security and two-way audio experience. You can also pair the Ring Video Doorbell with certain Alexa devices. Even if you don't connect this video doorbell with any other smart device, you automatically get real-time phone notifications when anyone stops by your door. 

$65$40
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera
Amazon
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

Capture clear details in full high definition, and see more of the picture with a 130-degree viewing angle to make this the perfect baby monitor, nanny cam, and pet camera. For added peace of mind, your moments can stay private, just by closing the automated privacy shield on your indoor security camera directly from the Arlo App.

$100$80
Eufy Security Camera System
Eufy Security Camera System
Amazon
Eufy Security Camera System

Eufy's two-pack of security cameras features human detection technology that intelligently detects body shape and face pattern. This makes sure you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches.

$240$180
WITH COUPON
Blurams Baby Monitor and Dog 360-Degree Camera
blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security
Amazon
Blurams Baby Monitor and Dog 360-Degree Camera

Baby cam, doggie cam or security camera — whatever you use this camera for, you won't be disappointed. It has 360° coverage with 2K resolution and a motion detector. 

$50$26
SimpliSafe 10 Piece Wireless Home Security System
SimpliSafe 10 Piece Wireless Home Security System
Amazon
SimpliSafe 10 Piece Wireless Home Security System

Invest in this 10 piece home security system to protect your home. Plug in the base station, place your sensors and start protecting your home within minutes.

$420$309
Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera Hardwired w/ Chime
Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera Hardwired w/ Chime
Amazon
Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera Hardwired w/ Chime

Capture every detail of your front door with this smart home 2-way audio video doorbell.

$60$48
Eufy Outdoor Wired 2K Floodlight Surveillance Camera
Eufy Outdoor Wired 2K Floodlight Surveillance Camera
Amazon
Eufy Outdoor Wired 2K Floodlight Surveillance Camera

Live-stream and record in full 2K resolution and see exactly who’s there in crisp clarity. A high-volume alarm can be triggered to scare off any unwanted visitors.

$110$100
SKK Home Security System
SKK Home Security System
Amazon
SKK Home Security System

The smart entry sensors in this home security system will trigger the base station to send a loud alarm, and a notification will be sent to your mobile device. You'll have peace of mind knowing that every door and window is protected against burglars.

$76$60
WITH COUPON
WiFi Door Alarm System
WiFi Door Alarm System
Amazon
WiFi Door Alarm System

With tolviviov Smart Home Security System, you can protect your home smartly. One alarm siren station, five window and door sensors, and two remote controls are included in the 8-piece kit. 

$60$55
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Motion-Activated 1080p HD Video
Ring Floodlight Cam Plus Outdoor Wired 1080p Surveillance Camera
Amazon
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Motion-Activated 1080p HD Video

It has over 13,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. With the bright floodlights and color night vision capabilities, there is very little the Ring Floodlight Surveillance Camera won't be able to record.

$200$140
Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K
Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K
Amazon
Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K

This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message.

$55$35
Nooie 360-Degree Full HD Dog Camera
Nooie 360-Degree Full HD Dog Camera
Amazon
Nooie 360-Degree Full HD Dog Camera

Specifically made for pet parents, the Nooie Dog Camera gives you a 24/7 live streaming access so that you know exactly what your pet are up to when you're at work.

$60$42
Kasa Indoor Tilt Smart Security Camera
Kasa Indoor Tilt Smart Security Camera
Amazon
Kasa Indoor Tilt Smart Security Camera

Try this Kasa indoor security camera — it's budget-friendly and has optimal motion-detection technology built into it. So, you can be assured that this Kasa cam will keep an eye on your valuables or watch your little ones while they sleep.

$35$27
WITH COUPON
Eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C24 All-in-One Outdoor Security Camera
Eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam
Amazon
Eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C24 All-in-One Outdoor Security Camera

2K resolution, a weather-proof build and 24/7 surveillance, what more could you want in a subscription-free outdoor security camera?

$100$80

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything to Know About the Second Amazon Prime Day Coming in October

Get Black Friday Savings with These Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

The Best TV Deals at Amazon, Best Buy and More

Tech Deals Available at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

The 36 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More

10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home with Fall

The Best Tech Deals for Your Home