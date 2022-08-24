The Best Home Security Cameras on Amazon in 2022: Blink, Arlo Pro and More
There are a lot of home security cameras out there on the market right now on Amazon — from indoor and outdoor to smart, high-tech models and everything in between. That means that regardless of your home or your family's own security needs, there's bound to be a security camera on Amazon that ticks every box for what you might need.
Perhaps you're hoping to invest in more of a multipurpose model (some security cams actually have built-in, smart doorbell features). Or you're looking for a security camera with a more personalized approach (with enough advanced technology to monitor all of your pets' antics when you're not home). Regardless, there are so many different options to choose from — with top designs coming from brands like Wyze, Ring and Google, among others.
To help you in your search for the very best home security camera, we've rounded up our picks for the top security cameras for your home — equipped with the best audio and visual quality, of course. You can even find some of our fave security cameras at a discount.
Scroll on to check out a few of our favorites.
This mini camera won't take up too much space in your home. Keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out.
After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good.
With 1080p HD video resolution, you can always get a clear picture. The Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera easily connects with Apple HomeKit1, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so that you can get access to real-time video, audio and alerts. With two-way audio, night vision, motion detection and weather resistance, this is the best all-around option for indoor and outdoor usage.
Place your outdoor security camera wherever you need it for full home security coverage with features like two-year battery life, two-way audio, infrared night video, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.
It has over 13,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. With the bright floodlights and color night vision capabilities, there is very little the Ring Floodlight Surveillance Camera won't be able to record.
This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message.
Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the Wyze Cam v3 2-Pack Indoor and Outdoor Video Camera can easily keep track of any motion outside your house or room. It also has a siren feature to scare off any guests or wildlife that might be too close to your front door.
Specifically made for pet parents, the Nooie Dog Camera gives you a 24/7 live streaming access so that you know exactly what your pet are up to when you're at work.
Pair the Ring Video Doorbell with the Ring Chime and to get the ultimate security and two-way audio experience. You can also pair the Ring Video Doorbell with certain Alexa devices. Even if you don't connect this video doorbell with any other smart device, you automatically get real-time phone notifications when anyone stops by your door.
Try this Kasa indoor security camera — it's budget-friendly and has optimal motion-detection technology built into it. So, you can be assured that this Kasa cam will keep an eye on your valuables or watch your little ones while they sleep.
The Blink Outdoor Cam has a battery that will last up to two years. Since there are no wires to hook up, setting up this camera system is painlessly easy. Once it's all set up, you can start using the camera's two-way audio system with your Amazon Alexa or through the Blink app.
2K resolution, a weather-proof build and 24/7 surveillance, what more could you want in a subscription-free outdoor security camera?
