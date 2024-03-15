Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market. Powerful, lightweight, and easy to use, iPads are perfect for watching your favorite TV shows, sending emails, playing games, and even taking notes in class. If you're looking for a powerful workhorse that can do almost everything your laptop can do, there are excellent iPad deals available at Amazon right now.

No matter if you’re eyeing the ultra-portable iPad Air or the 10th generation iPad, which is one of the best overall tablets out there, you can save up to $100 on a variety of iPad models. On sale for $350, the 10th generation iPad is currently marked down to just $1 away from the lowest price we’ve ever seen it sell for on Amazon.

There’s also an Amazon deal on the iPad Mini that's ideal for spring break travel. The iPad Mini weighs less than a pound and has a smaller 8.3-inch screen, taking up very little space in your bag. With so many Apple deals on Amazon right now, we've rounded up all the best iPad deals to shop before it's too late.

Best iPad Deals on Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation) The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and all-screen design to create, watch TV, stay connected, and get things done. Get two years of AppleCare+ with this bundle. $518 $350 With Coupon Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more. $329 $249 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

