The Best iPad Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day 2023: Save $100 on Apple iPads Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 6:28 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

The latest iPad models are up to $100 off for Amazon's October Prime Day event right now.

Amazon’s second Prime Day this year is underway, and savings on iPads are among some of our favorite tech deals available for the next 48 hours. From the latest 10th generation iPad to the ultra-portable iPad Mini, there are a variety of iPad Prime Day deals through October 11, so if you see something you like we recommend jumping on it quickly.

Whether you're searching for a tablet to power through study sessions this school year, stream the latest TV shows and movies or take care of online chores from bed, Apple's iPads are a lightweight and portable alternative to the classic laptop. Apple's full iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations, and right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on best-selling models. 

The best Apple deals at Amazon include up to $100 off the latest iPad Air. Apple's iPad Air 5 is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse with features like 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard. Plus, the 5th generation iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip.

Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best deals on Apple iPads to shop during Amazon's October Prime Day.

The Best Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelation. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. 

$599 $500

WIFI

Shop Now

$749 $650

WIFI + CELLULAR

Shop Now

2022 Apple iPad (10th Gen)

2022 Apple iPad (10th Gen)
2022 Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Apple gave the latest iPad a sleek redesign and the powerful software is ideal for note-taking, streaming your favorite shows, and casual gaming.

$449 $399

Shop Now

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)
2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)

You can save $75 on the latest 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with an upgraded M2 processor. With the iPad Pro, your Apple Pencil shows exactly where it will touchdown, for greater precision.

$1,099 $1,024

Shop Now

If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest M2 Apple iPad Pro while it's discounted. For a cheaper alternative, the most affordable iPad option right now is the iPad 9th Gen, on sale for $270. 

2022 Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Generation)

2022 Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Generation)
2022 Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Generation)

The space gray 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is $65 off and features a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color.

$999 $949

Shop Now

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

Apple's previous generation iPad features WiFi, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls, and you can attach your Apple smart keyboard for easier typing.

$329 $249

64GB

Shop Now

$479 $389

256GB

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $400

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

Tags: