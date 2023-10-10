Amazon’s second Prime Day this year is underway, and savings on iPads are among some of our favorite tech deals available for the next 48 hours. From the latest 10th generation iPad to the ultra-portable iPad Mini, there are a variety of iPad Prime Day deals through October 11, so if you see something you like we recommend jumping on it quickly.

Whether you're searching for a tablet to power through study sessions this school year, stream the latest TV shows and movies or take care of online chores from bed, Apple's iPads are a lightweight and portable alternative to the classic laptop. Apple's full iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations, and right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on best-selling models.

The best Apple deals at Amazon include up to $100 off the latest iPad Air. Apple's iPad Air 5 is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse with features like 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard. Plus, the 5th generation iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip.

Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best deals on Apple iPads to shop during Amazon's October Prime Day.

The Best Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelation. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. $599 $500 WIFI Shop Now $749 $650 WIFI + CELLULAR Shop Now

If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest M2 Apple iPad Pro while it's discounted. For a cheaper alternative, the most affordable iPad option right now is the iPad 9th Gen, on sale for $270.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

