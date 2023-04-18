If you've been eyeing an iPad, Amazon is offering all sorts of discounts on Apple devices now. Today, you can save on the 2022 iPad Pros which come equipped with Apple's latest M2 processor. With a mini-LED display, the newest iPad Pro models look even more vivid and have more OLED-like black levels that enhance your streaming experience. The 128GB tablet is $50 off for a limited time.

Amazon's iPad sale also includes a variety of Apple's latest iPad Air models for more than $100 off. The fifth-gen iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip. Whether you want a tablet for work, streaming, or taking care of online chores from bed, the iPad Air 5 is both lightweight and powerful.

Right now, the fifth-gen iPad Air with a 10.9-inch display is on sale at Amazon. You can save $70 on the Wi-Fi only variant with 64GB of storage along with $119 off the WiFi and Cellular model.

With the iPad Air 5, you get the Pro performance without the price tag. Features include 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard — making Apple's iPad Air 5 a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse.

Amazon is also offering $90 off the 2021 iPad — marking it down to its lowest price of 2023. Down from $479, the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is on sale for $389. Apple's previous-gen iPad features WiFi, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls. This iPad deal is available in both silver and space gray.

Right now, the iPad Mini is on sale for $400. Apple's smallest tablet features a thin-bezel design and a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the iPad Mini's Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage is perfect for anyone looking to read books or watch movies. Apple's iPad Mini is ultra-portable and compact, making it an excellent travel companion for your upcoming spring and summer getaways. You can save $30 on the Space Gray and Starlight colors.

For more tablets to buy in 2023, check out our guide to all the biggest Apple deals and the best tablets for kids, students, and artists. More of this week's best tablet deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Amazon Fire Tablets.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

