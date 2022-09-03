When you are on the lookout for new appliances, Labor Day sales are where to look for huge savings on the big-ticket items we want for our homes. This Labor Day weekend, Samsung is offering massive washer and dryer deals on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers. Whether you are hoping to replace an old machine or looking for a new laundry set, Samsung washers and dryers are currently on sale for up to 35% off.

Shop Samsung Washer Deals

Shop Samsung Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,400 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Buy Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Buy Now

Upgrading your washer or dryer to keep up with demanding laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be life savers when it comes to keeping all your clothes and bedding fresh. From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best Labor Days deals on Samsung washers and dryers happening this week.

Whether the summer took its toll on your machines or you are working on a full laundry room remodel, shop the Samsung Labor Day Sale for the best washer and dryer deals to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Samsung Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, as an added bonus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side.

