The Best Last-Minute Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy

By ETonline Staff
Easter is one of the sweetest holidays of the year — but despite our kids' wishes, that doesn't mean that it has to be ridden with candy or other sugary treats to still be fun. Sure, our instinct might be to stuff an Easter basket full of chocolates, jelly beans, egg candies and even a Peep marshmallow or two (it is an Easter staple, after all), but there are actually plenty of other fun treats and toys that can double as perfect fillers for your child's Easter basket — and that'll arrive in time for the holiday.

From egg chalk and colorful fidget toys to spring LEGO sets, bubble wands, Peter Rabbit books, mini waffle makers and yes, even an adorable stuffed rabbit, there's no shortage of cute and quirky goodies that will help to make sure this Easter is a memorable one for the whole family.

Below, browse through ET's picks for the best last-minute Easter basket stuffers for kids that aren't candy. Plus, shop the best Easter decorations from Amazon, and check out the celeb-loved pearl necklace that can double as the perfect Easter gift.

Amazon Gift Card in an Easter Egg Reveal
Amazon Gift Card in an Easter Egg Reveal
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card in an Easter Egg Reveal

From young children to teens, if they aren't big on Easter toys and candy, this is the perfect substitute. The egg slides open with a "pop", displaying the gift card inside. There's also plenty of space on the back to write a message. 

$15 AND UP
Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker
Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker
Kohl's
Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker

Your kiddos might not be able to enjoy this appliance without parental supervision, but they will totally be entertained by the bunny-designed waffles you can make with this top-rated tech piece from Dash.

$20$13
Elk and Friends Stainless Steel 10oz Cups (4 Pack)
Elk and Friends Stainless Steel Cups
Amazon
Elk and Friends Stainless Steel 10oz Cups (4 Pack)

Make the toddler in your life feel like a big kid with these highly-rated, durable cups with silicone sleeves and straws. The drink will stay cold for a majority of the day, plus, they come in bright, spring colors and can be used to hold more than just liquids.

$39
Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk
Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk
Amazon
Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk

Not all eggs have to be filled with candy or money — and these quirky egg chalk pieces are full-proof of that. Help your kiddos embrace their creative sides this Easter holiday.

$10
JoFAN 4 Pack Easter Fidget Sensory Pop Toys
JoFAN 4 Pack Easter Fidget Sensory Pop Toys
Amazon
JoFAN 4 Pack Easter Fidget Sensory Pop Toys

Give the gift of relief this Easter with these colorful and silicone-made decompression squeeze toys — perfect for any kiddo navigating anxiety or just looking for a way to relax.

$17
Play-Doh Spring Eggs Easter Eggs
Play-Doh Spring Eggs Easter Eggs
Amazon
Play-Doh Spring Eggs Easter Eggs

Plastic Easter eggs always promise something fun inside. And in this case, these egg goodies are filled with fun Play-Doh that's sure to keep the kids entertained.

$13$11
LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Building Kit
LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Build It Yourself Dinosaur Set
Target
LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Building Kit

You can never go wrong with giving a kid a set of LEGOs — especially if they come in the form of buildable dinosaurs, like this one.

$12
Sunny Patch Cutie Pie Butterfly Binoculars
Sunny Patch Cutie Pie Butterfly Binoculars
Amazon
Sunny Patch Cutie Pie Butterfly Binoculars

Who says Easter has to be all about rabbits? Focus in on the spring season with these adorable butterfly binoculars.

$10
Plushible Bunny Stuffed Animal
Plushible Bunny Stuffed Animal
Amazon
Plushible Bunny Stuffed Animal

Cozy up next to a sweet, new bunny friend — like this plush brown and plaid stuffed animal.

$18
Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Soft Teether Book
Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Soft Teether Book
Amazon
Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Soft Teether Book

There isn't a more classic Easter book than the endearing tales of Peter Rabbit. And whether you have a toddler or an older kid, your little one will love this Easter gift.

$18
Sackorange Jump Ropes
Sackorange Jump Ropes
Amazon
Sackorange Jump Ropes

Hopping into the Easter holiday takes on a whole new meaning with these vibrant jump ropes — adorned with animal-inspired wood handles, no less.

$10
Star Wars: The Mandalorian 8in Grogu Easter Sweater Plush
Star Wars: The Mandalorian 8in Grogu Easter Sweater Plush
Walmart
Star Wars: The Mandalorian 8in Grogu Easter Sweater Plush

Give your baby an Easter basket that's out of this world with a Baby Yoda plush — dressed up in his best Easter Sunday attire.

$32
Joyin Assorted Bubble Wand Toy
Joyin Assorted Bubble Wand Toy
Amazon
Joyin Assorted Bubble Wand Toy

Bubbles are another spring toy that guarantee hours of fun and outdoor fun for kids and adults alike.

$19
Creative Roots Paint Your Own Turtle Craft
Creative Roots Paint Your Own Turtle Craft
Amazon
Creative Roots Paint Your Own Turtle Craft

Dress up your backyard or outdoor space with this sweet decor turtle — and get creative while you're at it, painting the piece to your own liking.

$8

