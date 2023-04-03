Easter is one of the sweetest holidays of the year — but despite our kids' wishes, that doesn't mean that it has to be ridden with candy or other sugary treats to still be fun. Sure, our instinct might be to stuff an Easter basket full of chocolates, jelly beans, egg candies and even a Peep marshmallow or two (it is an Easter staple, after all), but there are actually plenty of other fun treats and toys that can double as perfect fillers for your child's Easter basket — and that'll arrive in time for the holiday.

From egg chalk and colorful fidget toys to spring LEGO sets, bubble wands, Peter Rabbit books, mini waffle makers and yes, even an adorable stuffed rabbit, there's no shortage of cute and quirky goodies that will help to make sure this Easter is a memorable one for the whole family.

Below, browse through ET's picks for the best last-minute Easter basket stuffers for kids that aren't candy. Plus, shop the best Easter decorations from Amazon, and check out the celeb-loved pearl necklace that can double as the perfect Easter gift.

Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker Kohl's Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker Your kiddos might not be able to enjoy this appliance without parental supervision, but they will totally be entertained by the bunny-designed waffles you can make with this top-rated tech piece from Dash. $20 $13 Shop Now

Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk Amazon Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk Not all eggs have to be filled with candy or money — and these quirky egg chalk pieces are full-proof of that. Help your kiddos embrace their creative sides this Easter holiday. $10 Shop Now

Sackorange Jump Ropes Amazon Sackorange Jump Ropes Hopping into the Easter holiday takes on a whole new meaning with these vibrant jump ropes — adorned with animal-inspired wood handles, no less. $10 Shop Now

