The Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers: Shop Subscription Boxes, Glassware, and More
If you're looking for the perfect last-minute Valentine's Day gift for a loved one, there's nothing better and easier than a wine subscription. If there's one gift we can't get enough of during the cozy seasons, it's anything wine-related. Whether it's a gorgeous new glass set to add to our bar cart, a decanter that doubles as home decor, or a box full of tasty new bottles to try, a wine gift is perfect for any occasion. From casual enthusiasts to borderline sommeliers, there’s a gift idea for every kind of wine lover.
For a crowd-pleasing gift any wine aficionado will appreciate, we recommend trying a wine club or subscription box. Convenient to gift with varied price points, most wine subscription services ask a few simple questions and then take care of the only hard part: choosing a bottle. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away.
Below, shop our favorite subscription boxes, wine glasses, and accessories for the wine lovers in your life that'll arrive in time for Valentine's Day 2023.
The Best Wine Club and Subscription Boxes
For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Plus, Plonk offers free shipping on all orders.
Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.
Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar.
Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz — a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house.
Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts — past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks.
Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders.
The Best Wine Glasses and Accessories
We're loving the subtle art deco vibes coming from these gold-rimmed wine glasses with vertical stripes.
Bring the party wherever you go with this convenient travel bag that even includes a corkscrew. Bonus points if you pack in their favorite bottles.
Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper.
These wine bottle stoppers come in a variety of unique designs and are perfect for those looking for a custom gift for their valentine.
Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal.
Remove the cork in seconds without breaking it and open wine bottles easily with a simple push of a button.
A proper set of red wine glasses are a must for any home.
Keep your favorite drinks cold with this four-pack of insulated stainless steel wine glasses with four included metal straws.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone you love.
