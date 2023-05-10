Mother’s Day is just a few days away, and if you haven’t started looking for the perfect gift yet, now is definitely the time. Amazon and Nordstrom have Le Creuset deals on Dutch ovens, bakeware, cookware, and more that will still arrive just in time for Mother’s Day. Le Creuset cookware pieces will not only ensure delicious results, but also last a lifetime. After all, the mom, grandmother, mother-in-law and new moms in your life deserve the best on her day.

Le Creuset is at the top of the list when it comes to iconic cookware brands with pieces that get passed down between generations. Professional and at-home chefs alike swear by the brand's timeless essentials for everyday cooking and baking. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price, but you can save up to 35% on Le Creuset's legendary enameled cast iron cookware — even pieces in the newest Shallot colorway.

From Le Creuset's signature Dutch ovens to casserole baking dishes and tea kettles, these deals on Le Creuset kitchen essentials include thoughtful Mother's Day gifts and everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook. Shop all the best Le Creuset deals below.