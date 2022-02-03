Shopping

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day -- La Perla, Savage X Fenty, Cacique and More

By ETonline Staff
Cacique Spot Mesh & Lace Boost Balconette & Spot Mesh & Lace Cheeky Panty
Lane Bryant

If ever there's a good time to buy lingerie, it's now. With Valentine's Day just a couple weeks away, our shopping is a bit spicier than usual. Whether it's something you want to wear underneath your clothes or you're looking to heat things up with your S.O., there are tons options out there to make your Valentine's Day special. 

To help you find the perfect sexy lingerie for the most romantic day of the year, ET Style has picked out chic, sultry styles that'll make you (or the person wearing it) feel utterly confident and gorgeous. We've got showstoppers from Savage X Fenty, Hanky Panky, Anya Lust, Oh La La Cheri that are flirtatious and comfortable.

In addition to romantic undergarments for the boudoir, make sure you have everything you need for Valentine's Day. Check out our ideas for last-minute gift ideasdate night and Galentine's Day outfits, gifts for her, gifts for him, romantic movies to stream at home, chocolates and sweet treats

Shop the best Valentine's Day lingerie below. 

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Lingerie:

Anya Lust Ozella Plunge Bra
Anya Lust Ozella Plunge Bra
Anya Lust
Anya Lust Ozella Plunge Bra
For classy yet sexy lace lingerie, this Ozella Plunge Bra from Anya Lust is one to add to your collection.
$240
Prettlylittlething Red Badge Satin Robe
Prettlylittlething Red Badge Satin Robe
Prettlylittlething
Prettlylittlething Red Badge Satin Robe
Since this special occasion celebrates couples, matching his and hers satin robes might be the sexy Valentine's Day lingerie cover up you're looking for. 
$35
Missguided Playboy X Missguided Black Bunny Print Mesh Leggings and Bodysuit
Missguided Playboy X Missguided Black Bunny Print Mesh Leggings and Top
Missguided
Missguided Playboy X Missguided Black Bunny Print Mesh Leggings and Bodysuit
This Playboy bunny mesh set from Missguided will make anyone feel sexy. 
$43TOP: $21
$38BOTTOM: $19
La Perla Silk Satin Camisole Trouser Set
La Perla Silk Satin Camisole Trouser Set
Neiman Marcus
La Perla Silk Satin Camisole Trouser Set
For a modest yet sexy set, this silk satin camisole and trousers from La Perla will make the right statement for the boudoir.
CAMISOLE: $640
TROUSERS: $764
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack
Bare Necessities
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack
Need to stock up your undies drawer? This Cosabella thong panty set comes in the all the shades of Valentine's Day red. 
$60
Adore Me Enny Contour
Adore Me Enny Contour
Adore Me
Adore Me Enny Contour
Adore me has an incredible selection of great lingerie like this bra and matching panty set.
$55$45
Dita von Teese Femmoiselle Garter Belt
Dita von Teese Femmoiselle Garter Belt
Bare Necessities
Dita von Teese Femmoiselle Garter Belt
Thinking about adding a garter belt to your intimates wardrobe? This one is from Dita von Teese at Bare Necessities.
$90
Elegant Moments Plus Size Polka Dot Teddy
Elegant Moments Plus Size Polka Dot Teddy
Bare Necessities
Elegant Moments Plus Size Polka Dot Teddy
For a seductive plus size lingerie set, this lace teddy with cover up is one of the many affordable options to choose from at Bare Necessities.  
$48
Honeydew Intimates Lucy Bralette
Honeydew Intimates Lucy Bralette
Nordstrom
Honeydew Intimates Lucy Bralette
Simple and sexy, the lacy Lucy Bralette from Honeydew Intimates is a strappy number that just covers all the important parts.
$24
Anya Lust x Bracli Olivia Lace Bra
Anya Lust x Bracli Olivia Lace Bra
Anya Lust
Anya Lust x Bracli Olivia Lace Bra
Pearls are making a comeback in lingerie and this Anya Lust x Bracli Olivia Lace Bra highlights pearls in clever ways. 
$120
Fleur du Mal Lily Embroidery Cupped Bodysuit
Fleur du Mal Lily Embroidery Cupped Bodysuit
Fleur du Mal
Fleur du Mal Lily Embroidery Cupped Bodysuit
Both pretty and sexy, this bodysuit from Fleur du Mal is just one piece overflowing with sex appeal—there are plenty more naughty gifts to shop from the lingerie designer.
$295
Cacique Lace Cami & Short Set
Cacique Lace Cami & Short Set
Lane Bryant
Cacique Lace Cami & Short Set
This shorts set from Cacique makes you feel sexy even when you're being modest. 
$63$47
Ningsige 4-Piece Lingerie Set
Women Push Up Embroidery Bras Set Lace Lingerie Bra and Panties and Socks 4 Piece
Amazon
Ningsige 4-Piece Lingerie Set
This 4-piece lingerie set comes with a push up lace bra, underwear set and stockings. In addition to red, this lingerie style also comes in black or white.
$27
Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
This halter sheer lace bodysuit is the perfect Valentine's lingerie. We love the satin bow detail for an extra romantic touch.
$48
Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset
Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset
Frederick's of Hollywood
Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset
Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to wear a corset. Our pick is this flirty blue jacquard design from Frederick's of Hollywood.
$70$28
Hanky Panky Open Retro Briefs
Hanky Panky Open Retro Briefs
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky Open Retro Briefs
If you like underwear that provides some coverage, try these Open Retro Briefs from luxury lingerie brand Hanky Panky.
$40
Kiki De Montparnasse Leche Moi Longline Bralette and Thong Set
Kiki De Montparnasse Leche Moi Longline Bralette and Thong Set
Neiman Marcus
Kiki De Montparnasse Leche Moi Longline Bralette and Thong Set
If you haven't been keeping up with underwear fashion, Kiki de Montparnasse has daring designs like this delicate lace Leche Moi Longline Bralette and Thong Set.  
BRALETTE: $142
THONG: $58
Agent Provocateur Zuri Metallic Embroidered Tulle Intimates Set
Agent Provocateur Zuri Metallic Embroidered Tulle Intimates Set
Net-a-Porter
Agent Provocateur Zuri Metallic Embroidered Tulle Intimates Set
If you have a flowery lingerie style, this Zuri Metallic Embroidered Tulle Intimates Set from lingerie brand Agent Provocateur is both sweet and sexy.
BRA: $130
THING: $60
Playful Promises Anaise Eyelash Lace & Mesh Underwire Bodysuit
Playful Promises Anaise Eyelash Lace & Mesh Underwire Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Playful Promises Anaise Eyelash Lace & Mesh Underwire Bodysuit
If you're thinking about pulling out all the stops with some luxury lingerie, the Anaise Eyelash Lace & Mesh Underwire Bodysuit from Playful Promises is designed to be seen.
$104
Oh La La Cheri Strappy Lace Bralette & Panties Set
Oh La La Cheri Strappy Lace Bralette & Panties Set
Nordstrom
Oh La La Cheri Strappy Lace Bralette & Panties Set
For an underwear drawer upgrade, this Strappy Lace Bralette & Panties Set from Oh La La Cheri will make getting dressed in the morning something to look forward to.
$29
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit
A gorgeous lavender floral lace teddy with open front and strappy back from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.
$75
Cacique High-Neck Heart Lace Lightly Lined French Balconette Bra
Cacique High-Neck Heart Lace Lightly Lined French Balconette Bra
Lane Bryant
Cacique High-Neck Heart Lace Lightly Lined French Balconette Bra
Customers love Cacique bras—and this plus size High-Neck Heart Lace Lightly Lined French Balconette Bra is perfect for February 14th. 
$70$50
Cacique Intimates Heart Lace Babydoll
Cacique Intimates Heart Lace Babydoll
Cacique Intimates
Cacique Intimates Heart Lace Babydoll
We love how simple babydolls are, like this one from Lane Bryant's Cacique Intimates.
$60$45

