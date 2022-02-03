If ever there's a good time to buy lingerie, it's now. With Valentine's Day just a couple weeks away, our shopping is a bit spicier than usual. Whether it's something you want to wear underneath your clothes or you're looking to heat things up with your S.O., there are tons options out there to make your Valentine's Day special.

To help you find the perfect sexy lingerie for the most romantic day of the year, ET Style has picked out chic, sultry styles that'll make you (or the person wearing it) feel utterly confident and gorgeous. We've got showstoppers from Savage X Fenty, Hanky Panky, Anya Lust, Oh La La Cheri that are flirtatious and comfortable.

In addition to romantic undergarments for the boudoir, make sure you have everything you need for Valentine's Day. Check out our ideas for last-minute gift ideas, date night and Galentine's Day outfits, gifts for her, gifts for him, romantic movies to stream at home, chocolates and sweet treats.

Shop the best Valentine's Day lingerie below.

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Lingerie:

RELATED CONTENT:

19 'Euphoria' Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Best Friend This Year

15 Valentine's Day Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now

The Most Gorgeous Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

Valentine's Day Chocolate, Candy and Other Sweet Gifts

35 Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

26 Best Perfumes for Women -- Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More