The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day -- SKIMS, Cacique, La Perla and More

By ETonline Staff
SKIMS Kim Kardashian Valentine's Day
SKIMS

Valentine's Day is less than week away and our shopping is a bit spicier than usual! Lingerie is on our minds right about now and there's a lot to choose from. Whether it's something you want to wear underneath your clothes or you're looking to heat things up with your S.O., there are tons options out there to make your Valentine's Day special. 

To help you find the perfect sexy lingerie for the most romantic day of the year, ET Style has picked out chic, sultry styles that'll make you (or the person wearing it) feel utterly confident and gorgeous. We've got showstoppers from Savage X Fenty, Hanky Panky, Anya Lust, Oh La La Cheri that are flirtatious and comfortable.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has launched a Valentine's Day shop with classic, new, and limited-edition styles that range from sexy to luxe loungewear. The lingerie and limited-edition styles are available to shop now at SKIMS.

Shop the best Valentine's Day lingerie below. 

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Lingerie:

Cacique Ribbon-Slot Lace Merrywidow
Cacique Ribbon-Slot Lace Merrywidow
Cacique
Cacique Ribbon-Slot Lace Merrywidow
If red's not your favorite color, try this pretty pink corset with black lace from Cacique. 
$65
SKIMS Woven Shine Crop Top and Short Set
SKIMS Woven Shine Set
SKIMS
SKIMS Woven Shine Crop Top and Short Set
Silky, flattering, comfortable, what more can you ask for in a matching set?
TOP: $68
SHORT: $56
Kiki De Montparnasse Leche Moi Longline Bralette and Thong Set
Kiki De Montparnasse Leche Moi Longline Bralette and Thong Set
Neiman Marcus
Kiki De Montparnasse Leche Moi Longline Bralette and Thong Set
If you haven't been keeping up with underwear fashion, Kiki de Montparnasse has daring designs like this delicate lace Leche Moi Longline Bralette and Thong Set.  
BRALETTE: $142
THONG: $58
Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
This halter sheer lace bodysuit is the perfect Valentine's lingerie. We love the satin bow detail for an extra romantic touch.
$48
Playful Promises Anaise Eyelash Lace & Mesh Underwire Bodysuit
Playful Promises Anaise Eyelash Lace & Mesh Underwire Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Playful Promises Anaise Eyelash Lace & Mesh Underwire Bodysuit
If you're thinking about pulling out all the stops with some luxury lingerie, the Anaise Eyelash Lace & Mesh Underwire Bodysuit from Playful Promises is designed to be seen.
$104
Skims Fits Everybody Sleep Dress
Skims Fits Everybody Sleep Dress
Skims
Skims Fits Everybody Sleep Dress
This form-fitting dress is perfect for layering on date night. 
$62
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack
Bare Necessities
Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack
Need to stock up your undies drawer? This Cosabella thong panty set comes in the all the shades of Valentine's Day red. 
$60
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit
A gorgeous lavender floral lace teddy with open front and strappy back from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.
$75
Anya Lust x Bracli Olivia Lace Bra
Anya Lust x Bracli Olivia Lace Bra
Anya Lust
Anya Lust x Bracli Olivia Lace Bra
Pearls are making a comeback in lingerie and this Anya Lust x Bracli Olivia Lace Bra highlights pearls in clever ways. 
$120
Cacique Lace Cami & Short Set
Cacique Lace Cami & Short Set
Lane Bryant
Cacique Lace Cami & Short Set
This shorts set from Cacique makes you feel sexy even when you're being modest. 
$63$47
Prettlylittlething Red Badge Satin Robe
Prettlylittlething Red Badge Satin Robe
Prettlylittlething
Prettlylittlething Red Badge Satin Robe
Since this special occasion celebrates couples, matching his and hers satin robes might be the sexy Valentine's Day lingerie cover up you're looking for. 
$35
Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Demi Teddy with Shine Straps & Garters
Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Demi Teddy with Shine Straps & Garters
Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Demi Teddy with Shine Straps & Garters
For a a traditional February 14th style, you can't improve on this red Demi Teddy with Shine Straps & Garters from Victoria's Secret.
$100$70
La Perla Silk Satin Camisole Trouser Set
La Perla Silk Satin Camisole Trouser Set
Neiman Marcus
La Perla Silk Satin Camisole Trouser Set
For a modest yet sexy set, this silk satin camisole and trousers from La Perla will make the right statement for the boudoir.
CAMISOLE: $640
TROUSERS: $764
SKIMS Woven Shine Tie Front Teddy
WOVEN SHINE TIE FRONT TEDDY
SKIMS
SKIMS Woven Shine Tie Front Teddy
A silky little attention-grabbing teddy with adjustable ties so you can highlight exactly where you want.
$108
Missguided Playboy X Missguided Black Bunny Print Mesh Leggings and Bodysuit
Missguided Playboy X Missguided Black Bunny Print Mesh Leggings and Top
Missguided
Missguided Playboy X Missguided Black Bunny Print Mesh Leggings and Bodysuit
This Playboy bunny mesh set from Missguided will make anyone feel sexy. 
$43TOP: $21
$38BOTTOM: $19
Adore Me Enny Contour
Adore Me Enny Contour
Adore Me
Adore Me Enny Contour
Adore me has an incredible selection of great lingerie like this bra and matching panty set.
$55$45
Agent Provocateur Zuri Metallic Embroidered Tulle Intimates Set
Agent Provocateur Zuri Metallic Embroidered Tulle Intimates Set
Net-a-Porter
Agent Provocateur Zuri Metallic Embroidered Tulle Intimates Set
If you have a flowery lingerie style, this Zuri Metallic Embroidered Tulle Intimates Set from lingerie brand Agent Provocateur is both sweet and sexy.
BRA: $130
THING: $60
Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset
Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset
Frederick's of Hollywood
Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset
Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to wear a corset. Our pick is this flirty blue jacquard design from Frederick's of Hollywood.
$70$28
SKIMS Soft Lounge Button Up Henley Onesie
SKIMS Soft Lounge Button Up Henley Onesie
SKIMS
SKIMS Soft Lounge Button Up Henley Onesie
The scoop neckline and curve-hugging silhouette of this onesie are so good and it comes in two new seasonal colors, camel and bubble gum.
$62
Hanky Panky Open Retro Briefs
Hanky Panky Open Retro Briefs
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky Open Retro Briefs
If you like underwear that provides some coverage, try these Open Retro Briefs from luxury lingerie brand Hanky Panky.
$40
Dita von Teese Femmoiselle Garter Belt
Dita von Teese Femmoiselle Garter Belt
Bare Necessities
Dita von Teese Femmoiselle Garter Belt
Thinking about adding a garter belt to your intimates wardrobe? This one is from Dita von Teese at Bare Necessities.
$90
Ningsige 4-Piece Lingerie Set
Women Push Up Embroidery Bras Set Lace Lingerie Bra and Panties and Socks 4 Piece
Amazon
Ningsige 4-Piece Lingerie Set
This 4-piece lingerie set comes with a push up lace bra, underwear set and stockings. In addition to red, this lingerie style also comes in black or white.
$27
Elegant Moments Plus Size Polka Dot Teddy
Elegant Moments Plus Size Polka Dot Teddy
Bare Necessities
Elegant Moments Plus Size Polka Dot Teddy
For a seductive plus size lingerie set, this lace teddy with cover up is one of the many affordable options to choose from at Bare Necessities.  
$48
Fleur du Mal Lily Embroidery Cupped Bodysuit
Fleur du Mal Lily Embroidery Cupped Bodysuit
Fleur du Mal
Fleur du Mal Lily Embroidery Cupped Bodysuit
Both pretty and sexy, this bodysuit from Fleur du Mal is just one piece overflowing with sex appeal—there are plenty more naughty gifts to shop from the lingerie designer.
$295
Honeydew Intimates Lucy Bralette
Honeydew Intimates Lucy Bralette
Nordstrom
Honeydew Intimates Lucy Bralette
Simple and sexy, the lacy Lucy Bralette from Honeydew Intimates is a strappy number that just covers all the important parts.
$24
Cacique Intimates Heart Lace Babydoll
Cacique Intimates Heart Lace Babydoll
Cacique Intimates
Cacique Intimates Heart Lace Babydoll
We love how simple babydolls are, like this one from Lane Bryant's Cacique Intimates.
$60$45
Oh La La Cheri Strappy Lace Bralette & Panties Set
Oh La La Cheri Strappy Lace Bralette & Panties Set
Nordstrom
Oh La La Cheri Strappy Lace Bralette & Panties Set
For an underwear drawer upgrade, this Strappy Lace Bralette & Panties Set from Oh La La Cheri will make getting dressed in the morning something to look forward to.
$29
Anya Lust Ozella Plunge Bra
Anya Lust Ozella Plunge Bra
Anya Lust
Anya Lust Ozella Plunge Bra
For classy yet sexy lace lingerie, this Ozella Plunge Bra from Anya Lust is one to add to your collection.
$240
Cacique High-Neck Heart Lace Lightly Lined French Balconette Bra
Cacique High-Neck Heart Lace Lightly Lined French Balconette Bra
Lane Bryant
Cacique High-Neck Heart Lace Lightly Lined French Balconette Bra
Customers love Cacique bras—and this plus size High-Neck Heart Lace Lightly Lined French Balconette Bra is perfect for February 14th. 
$70$50

