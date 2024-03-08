This Sunday is March 10, which means Nintendo’s annual celebration of its iconic plumber is here. It's-a-Mario Day! To pay homage to the famous video game character, Nintendo and retailers around the world offer massive discounts on popular Mario games.

The best Nintendo Switch deals for Mario Day include savings on must-play games starring the gaming mascot and friends. From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to more recent games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the remade Super Mario RPG, tons of titles are on sale at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

If you also need a new Nintendo Switch to play all these games on, the new Mario Red Nintendo Switch is on sale for a its lowest price ever right now. With so many games to choose from, we rounded up the best Mario Day deals to shop this weekend. Check out our picks for Nintendo Switch game discounts to level up your gaming below. Let’s-a go!

Best Mario Day 2024 Deals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Amazon Super Mario Bros. Wonder Classic Mario side-scrolling gameplay is turned on its head with the addition of Wonder Flowers. These game-changing items trigger spectacular moments you have to see to believe. Pick from heroic Super Mario characters and power-ups to save the Flower Kingdom. $60 $50 at Amazon Shop Now $60 $48 at Walmart Shop Now

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Walmart Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters. $60 $40 Shop Now

Super Mario RPG Walmart Super Mario RPG Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure. Jump through a colorful world and give attacks some extra oomph in battle. $60 $49 at Amazon Shop Now $60 $45 at Walmart Shop Now

Super Mario Party Best Buy Super Mario Party Race across the board and take on 80 minigames in Super Mario Party. This time around, you can play locally or online, so no one has to be left out. If you're a fan of board games or just a long-time Mario Party aficionado, this title is right up your alley. $60 $52 Shop Now

Super Mario Maker 2 Best Buy Super Mario Maker 2 "Super Mario Maker 2" takes the creative elements from a sandbox game and combines them with the canon adventure style of the Mario Bros. game franchise. Design and play through a nearly endless amount of courses in this title. $60 $45 Shop Now

Luigi's Mansion 3 Amazon Luigi's Mansion 3 If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then Luigi's Mansion 3 might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion to fight and capture ghosts. $60 $51 at Amazon Shop Now $60 $40 at Walmart Shop Now

Super Mario Odyssey Amazon Super Mario Odyssey Take Mario on a 3D adventure through jungles, cities, and even the moon in Super Mario Odyssey. You'll have a blast chasing down Moons to unlock new levels and using Mario's trusted pal, Cappy, to take on a ton of new forms. $60 $48 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: