We're almost a week into 2023 and if a good night’s sleep was an area you wanted to improve on this year, a new mattress may be exactly what you need.

Your timing is fantastic, now is a great time to save on big-ticket home essentials, with retailers offering major discounts. That means mattress brands are helping you keep your resolution this new year with massive January sleep sales. Sleep retailers like Nectar, Leesa, Casper and Cocoon by Sealy have mattress deals for all types of sleepers to upgrade their sleep game.

Choosing the perfect mattress to fit your sleeping needs and budget can become a lengthy and drawn-out process. Perhaps you prefer the structure of a spring mattress. Or maybe you'd rather have the support a foam mattress offers. There are even hybrid mattresses that are a combination of the two. Mattress-in-a-box options have been hot over the last few years, plus there are mattresses made from sustainable, planet-friendly materials. The task of finding the perfect place to sleep may seem daunting, but the good news is that if you've been looking to refresh your sleep setup, you can save hundreds on the best mattresses with today's sales. And we're here to help! Online mattress companies are fighting rising prices with major markdowns to get some much-needed relaxation and these sales aren't just on mattresses, but span bedding and sleep essentials, like a weighted blanket.

From memory foam to hybrid and organic options, don't sleep on these mattress sales to refresh your bed for less. Ahead, find all of the best new year's savings on mattresses and bedding available right now.

The Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now

Take $450 off any of Amerisleep's award-winning mattresses with free delivery using the code AS450.

Shop Amerisleep

Use code SAVE10 to take 10% off everything, saving you up to $880 on Avocado's luxurious, non-toxic, Global Organic Textile Standard-certified organic mattresses.

Shop Avocado

Awara's New Year Sale is offering $300 off all mattresses with $499 in accessories included, for a total of $799 off.

Shop Awara

At Birch's New Year Sale, you can still take $400 off all of the brand's eco-friendly mattress designs and get two free Eco-Rest pillows with code NEWYEAR400.

Shop Birch

Casper's offering 15% off their essential mattress right now, meaning you can save $90 on the queen-sized option. Clearance bedding is also 50% off right now.

Shop Casper

With their extended New Year's Sale, you can save 35% on any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress and they both come with a free gift of pillows and a sheet set.

Shop Cocoon

DreamCloud's biggest offer ever allows you to take 25% off of everything, plus they're throwing in $599 worth of accessories including cooling pillows, a Bamboo Rayon Blend sheet set, and a mattress protector.

Shop DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 25% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,798 $899 Shop Now

The Helix sale is offering $350 off any mattress purchase with the inclusion of two free Dream Pillows, a value of over $150. Helix is also featuring tons of other sales, so be sure to use the right discount code depending on which tiered saving you unlock.

Shop Helix

Layla is taking up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and giving you two free pillows.

Shop Layla

Save up to $700 off Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with their Last Call Sale.

Shop Leesa

Leesa Hybrid Mattress Leesa Leesa Hybrid Mattress The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support. $1,999 $1,699 Shop Now

The Mattress Firm sale is offering up to 50% off mattresses from top brands like Serta, Beautyrest and Sealy. Save up to $700 on your mattress with King beds at Queen prices and get a free adjustable base with code ELEVATE.

Shop Mattress Firm

Nectar Sleep's New Year Sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop Nectar

Nolah is currently offering 30% off all mattresses for savings up to $700 during their extended New Year Sale. You'll also get two free pillows ($198 value) for a total savings of nearly $900.

Shop Nolah

Experience restorative sleep this season with up to $400 off a new Purple Plus mattress, and $500 off an adjustable base.

Shop Purple

Save more when you spend more at Saatva's biggest New Year Sale ever with mattress savings between $300 and $500.

Shop Saatva

Solaire Adjustable Mattress Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress Saatva's adjustable mattress not only has 50 precise firmness settings on both sides, but is also breathable & cooling for those who sleep hot. This mattress is the best of both worlds: luxurious comfort and pressure-relieving support. $3,595 $3,145 Shop Now

Sealy's is offering a $200 instant gift when you purchase any mattress set, including their most popular Posturepedic mattress.

Shop Sealy

Save 30% on a TEMPUR-Cloud mattress or get $300 in free accessories with select mattress purchase when you use code 300FREE.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

