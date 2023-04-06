The Best Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now: Spring Savings from Saatva, Nectar, Helix and More
We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's sleep. Luckily, major mattress brands are holding spring sales to welcome the new season, making now a great time to give your bedroom setup the revamp it deserves.
If you've been delaying an upgrade to bedtime, the start of spring calls for a bedroom refresh. The task of finding the perfect place to sleep may seem daunting, but the good news is that you can save hundreds on the best mattresses with these deals. The spring sales aren't just on mattresses, but span bedding and sleep essentials, like weighted blankets and cooling sheets.
Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure-relief or a cooling mattress for the warmer nights ahead, these April 2023 mattress deals can help unlock your best night’s sleep for even better tomorrows. Don't sleep on these deep discounts from top brands like Nectar, Avocado Mattress, Casper, Nolah, and Cocoon by Sealy to save on bedroom essentials and refresh your sleep routine.
The Best Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now
Avocado Mattress
Avocado's Earth Month Sale is taking up to $880 off organic mattresses with code EARTH, now through April 10.
Rated America's #1 certified organic mattress, you can save $200 on a queen-size Green mattress with code EARTH.
Awara Sleep
Save $300 on any of Awara's natural luxury hybrid mattresses during the Easter Sale. You'll also get a cotton sheet set, two latex pillows, and a mattress protector for free.
Bear Mattress
Take 35% off all of Bear's mattresses and get free accessories using the code FLASH35.
Cocoon by Sealy
With Cocoon's mattress deals, you can save 35% on any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress and they both come with a free gift of pillows and a sheet set.
Save 35% and get free pillows & sheets with Cocoon's mattress that adapts to your unique body size, shape and sleep position.
DreamCloud
DreamCloud's spring sale is taking 25% off sitewide and including $599 in free accessories with your mattress.
Get 25% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.
Helix Sleep
The Helix mattress sale is offering 20% off any mattress purchase with code SPRINGSALE20 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.
Layla Sleep
Layla is taking $200 off its Hybrid Mattress & offering a free comfy bundle with your purchase that includes: 2 free pillows, a free comforter & free sheets!
Leesa
Save $700 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with their March Mattress Sale. You'll also get 2 free with your purchase of an adult mattress.
The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support.
Mattress Firm
The Mattress Firm Big Spring Sale is offering mattresses up to 50% off and a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase of $899 or more by using the code ELEVATE.
Nectar
Nectar's Spring Savings Event is taking 33% off everything! Save big on a premium memory foam mattress that feels like sleeping on a cloud with the brand's biggest deals ever.
Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce.
Nolah
Nolah is currently offering 20% off all five of the brand's award-winning cooling mattresses. You'll also get two free pillows with $198 with your mattress.
Saatva
During the Saatva sale, you can save between $300 and $500 on your mattress purchase.
Tempur-Pedic
Save $300 on select Tempur-Pedic mattresses and get 30% off the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress until Monday, April 10. Don't forget to use the code 300FREE to get $300 in free accessories of your choice, which includes pillows, sheets, protectors, blankets, and sleep masks.
