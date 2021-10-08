The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop This Weekend

With this holiday weekend, mattress deals are in full swing -- with unbeatable discounts on top brands to help ensure you get a good night's sleep. With Indigenous Peoples Day holiday coming up and Columbus Day mattress sales underway, now is a perfect time to snuggle into a great deal on a new mattress.

Whether you're looking to replace an old twin mattress with a fresh snooze-inducing queen mattress to help you get optimal rest, you want to try a puffy mattress or hybrid mattress with an adjustable base, you need a new mattress topper or mattress protector, or you want to see what kind of memory foam mattress you can get on sale to fit your bed frame, there's a quality mattress deal for whatever kind of sleeper you are. While you're browsing through mattresses, don't forget to check out these cute pajama sets and cozy loungewear.

Ahead, we've put together the must-know mattress brands with major deals and discounts on their best-selling mattresses to help you find the right mattress without going to a mattress store. From Tempur-Pedic and Tuft & Needle to Casper Mattress and Mattress Firm, these are the sales worth shopping -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.

Scroll down to read up on the money-saving mattress sales from our favorite mattress manufacturers you can shop and save on now.

The Best Deals

Allswell

Take 15% off mattresses and 30% off bedding with code COLUMBUS15 from Oct. 4 to 11.

Amerisleep

Get 30% off any mattress and two free cooling pillows with code AS30 until Oct. 3.

Avocado Green Mattress

Save $100 on the Latex or Hybrid mattresses with code AUTUMN. Save 10% on pillows and sheets until Oct. 18.

Getty Images

Awara Sleep

Take $400 off your mattress and free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector through Oct. 3.

Casper Mattress

Their Best-Selling Bundle, which includes an original all-foam mattress, bed foundation and waterproof mattress protector, is now 30% off.

Layla Sleep

Up to $200 off mattresses until Oct. 13.

Leesa Mattress

Black Friday Preview Sale: up to $400 off mattresses.

Mattress Firm

Semi Annual Sale: save up to $500 and get a free adjustable base with purchase of $999+ from Sept. 29 to Oct. 19. Also, buy one get one 50% off bedding.

Getty Images

Nectar Sleep

Take $100 off and get $399 in accessories Included through Oct. 3.

Nest Bedding

Fall Sale: up to 15% off select mattresses from Oct. 1 to 18.

Puffy

Get $300 off mattresses.

Tempur-Pedic

Get $300 in free accessories with your mattress set purchase. Use code 300FREE.

