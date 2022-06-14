Choosing the perfect mattress to fit your sleeping needs and budget can become a lengthy and drawn-out process. The good news is that just in time for Father's Day, top-rated mattress retailers are offering excellent discounts on every kind of mattress. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, there’s a dreamy mattress deal being offered now.

Popular online brands like Casper, Nectar, and Cocoon by Sealy currently have high-quality mattress sales right now to refresh our bedrooms in preparation for some much-needed relaxation after action-packed summer days. With savings up to $1,250, don't snooze on these deals to upgrade your bed for less. Ahead, find all of the best mattress sales and bedding deals you can shop today.

The Best Mattress Sales Happening Right Now

Use code THANKSDAD to save 20% on all mattresses and bedding at Allswell.

Take $450 off any of Amerisleep's award-winning mattresses with free delivery using the code AS450.

Awara is taking $300 off all mattresses, even the Premier, and giving you a cotton sheet set, 2 pillows, and a mattress protector for free through June 20.

Save 25% sitewide with Bear’s Summer Mattress Deals and get 2 free cloud pillows with code COOL25.

At Birch’s extended Memorial Day Sale, you can take $400 off all of its eco-friendly mattress designs and get two free pillows.

For a limited time, you can snag a Casper Element mattress at the brand's coziest price.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress Casper Casper Sleep Element Mattress Designed to withstand years of use, the popular Element mattress provides a seriously comfortable sleep. AirScape increases airflow to help keep you cool and the durable base foam offers long-lasting support. $695 Buy Now

Check out Cocoon's Sale to get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set until June 16.

During DreamCloud's Summer Solstice sale, you can take $200 off any mattress and get $499-worth of accessories for free through June 14.

Layla's Summer mattress sale is taking up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and the Memory Foam Mattress and giving you 2 free pillows. Plus, you can save up to 65% on cooling products like a memory foam topper and bamboo sheets.

Save up to $400 off Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your mattress for extra savings.

Mattress Firm has select mattresses up to 60% off with the lowest prices of the season. You can also get a queen bed for a twin price from brands like Serta, Sealy, Sleepys and more.

Through June 14, Nectar's sale takes $100 off mattresses and includes a free sheet set, premium pillows, and mattress protector for a total savings of $599.

Take up to $700 off all mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of over $900 at Nolah's End of Spring Sale until June 15.

Saatva's luxury mattresses are 12% off sitewide until June 16. Get $398 off the Solaire Adjustable Mattress, which is customizable with 50 precise firmness options.

Solaire Adjustable Mattress Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress Saatva's adjustable mattress not only has 50 precise firmness settings on both sides, but is also breathable & cooling for those who sleep hot. This mattress is the best of both worlds — luxurious comfort and pressure-relieving support. $3,245 $2,895 Buy Now

Get $300 in free accessories with your Tempur-Pedic mattress using the code 300FREE.

Wayfair's Father's Day deals let you save on mattresses starting at $78 from big names like Sealy, Casper, Serta, and Tempur-Pedic.

