The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2022: Shop Early Deals at Saatva, Casper, Nolah and More
With Memorial Day and the start of summer right around the corner, mattress companies are revving up their early discounts. Notable brands including Tempur-Pedic, Nectar, Nolah and more are all hosting early Memorial Day mattress sales to help you get a good night's rest.
The holiday is known to be the best time to buy a new mattress for less and refresh our bedrooms in preparation for some much-needed relaxation after action-packed summer days. While Memorial Day tends to be the best for electronics, that doesn’t mean you won’t find major deals on mattresses, too.
Whether you're looking to replace an old twin mattress with a fresh snooze-inducing queen mattress to help you get optimal rest, or you want to try a hybrid mattress with an adjustable base, we've rounded up popular brands offering early discounts and markdowns. Ahead, find all of the must-know Memorial Day mattress deals and bedding sales going on right now. We've been watching them for months and these are all the mattress sales worth shopping today.
Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales Happening Right Now
Use code AS450 to take $450 off any of Amerisleep's popular mattresses with free delivery through Sunday, May 15.
Awara is taking $400 off all mattresses, even the Premier, and giving you a cotton sheet set, 2 pillows, and a mattress protector for free until May 16.
$699 of savings, Awara's hybrid mattress also comes with a free sheet set, mattress protector, and 2 cooling pillows.
Save up to $1,250 on mattress and bedding bundles at Casper through Tuesday, May 10.
Check out Cocoon's Early Access Memorial Day Sale to get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set until Thursday, May 11.
Save 35% and get free pillows & sheets with Cocoon's mattress that adapts to your unique body size, shape and sleep position.
During DreamCloud's sale, you can take $200 off any mattress and get $499-worth of accessories for free through May 10.
Layla's Memorial Day mattress sale is already running now through May 31. Get two free pillows and up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and the Memory Foam Mattress.
At Leesa's Memorial Day Sale, take up to $700 off mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your mattress for extra savings.
The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief, and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support.
Mattress Firm has queen mattresses starting as low as $199. You can also get a queen bed for a twin price from brands like Serta, Sealy, Sleepys and more.
Through Tuesday, May 10, Nectar is running an early Memorial Day sale with $100 off mattresses, plus a free sheet set, premium pillows, and mattress protector for a total savings of $599.
Take up to $700 off all mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of over $900 at Nolah's Memorial Day Sale.
Saatva's luxury mattresses are all 12% off through Thursday, May 12. Get $389 off the Solaire Adjustable Mattress, which is customizable with 50 precise firmness options.
Saatva's adjustable mattress not only has 50 precise firmness settings on both sides, but is also breathable & cooling for those who sleep hot. This mattress is the best of both worlds — luxurious comfort and pressure-relieving support.
Save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets and 20% off theTEMPUR-Topper Supreme with a free TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow and sleep mask.
Tuft & Needle is currently offering up to $500 off its mattresses for Memorial Day, no coupon code necessary. Save up to 15% on bedding too.
Take $400 off Tuft & Needle's Hybrid Mattress. Offering the best of both worlds, this mattress combines adaptive foam technology with individually-wrapped springs for personalized softness, support, and heat regulation.
Way Day 2022 is officially over, but Wayfair is now running a Warehouse Clearout event with deals on mattresses starting at $78 and discounts on big names like Sealy, Casper, Serta, and Tempur-Pedic.
Built with cooling technology, carefully engineered coils adapt and support every part of your body, while specialty foams conform and cushion for your most comfortable night’s sleep.
