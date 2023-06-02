We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's sleep. Luckily, nearly every major mattress brand has extended its Memorial Day sale — offering Black Friday-level deals to welcome the summer season. This weekend is the perfect time to give your bedroom setup the revamp it deserves.

Summertime calls for a bedroom refresh. While Memorial Day weekend may be over, you haven't missed your chance to score a new mattress at some of the lowest prices of the year. With deep discounts on top brands like Nectar, Casper, Nolah and Tuft & Needle, there's no better time to invest in a new bed.

Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress for the warmer nights ahead, don't sleep on these mattress sales before their gone next week. Below, check out all the best Memorial Day mattress deals you can still shop to get your best night’s sleep for even better tomorrows.

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales Happening Now

Avocado extended their Memorial Day sale through June 5, so you can save up to 30% on the brand's organic mattresses.

Shop Avocado

Shop the Bear Mattress Memorial Day sale and save 35% off sitewide. You'll also score $400 of free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.

Shop Bear Mattress

Save 25% on every mattress at Brooklyn Bedding until June 6.

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Casper is offering 20% off all mattresses, pillows & sheets, plus 10% off of everything else!

Shop Casper

With Cocoon's mattress deals, you can save 35% on any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress and they both come with a free gift of pillows and a sheet set.

Shop Cocoon

DreamCloud's biggest sale ever is still taking 40% off sitewide. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses.

Shop DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 33% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $799 Shop Now

The Helix mattress sale is now offering 25% off any mattress purchase with code MEMORIALDAY25 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.

Shop Helix

Get $200 off your Layla hybrid mattress, $150 off your memory foam mattress, plus free pillows and sheets.

Shop Layla

Save up to $820 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with their extended Memorial Day Sale. You'll also get 2 free pillows with your purchase of an adult mattress.

Shop Leesa

Leesa Hybrid Mattress Leesa Leesa Hybrid Mattress The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support. $1,999 $1,699 Shop Now

Mattress Firm's Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 50% off mattresses from top brands, including Sealy, Serta and more. You can also get mattresses for queen prices, saving you up to $700.

Shop Mattress Firm

Nectar's Memorial Day Sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop Nectar

Nolah is now offering Black Friday-level savings, taking 35% off all five of the brand's award-winning cooling mattresses. For double discounts, use code ETONLINE100 for an additional $100 off.

Shop Nolah

Save up to $500 on select Tempur-Pedic adjustable mattress sets until June 6. You'll also receive $300 in free accessories with select mattress purchases.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

This weekend is your last chance to get up to $775 off Tuft & Needle mattresses, plus up to 40% off furniture, bedding and more.

Shop Tuft & Needle

Mint Hybrid Mattress Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress In this hybrid mattress, the brand's Adaptive foam joins with Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs to offer optimal motion control and pressure relief. The diamond-infused memory foam moves heat away from you to keep you cool. $1,995 $1,456 Shop Now

