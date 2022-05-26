The days get longer in summer, which means now is a great time to revamp your home office for WFH or upgrade your gaming experience with a new computer monitor. If you're on the hunt for a new display, there are a lot of great Memorial Day deals available today, so you can easily upgrade your current monitor or get a supplemental screen for your laptop.

Monitors can be expensive, especially if you've been eyeing that Dell 32-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for months. With discounts on TikTok-famous displays like Lepow's 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor, you can save quite a bit on your new screen. Since finding the best cheap monitor with the resolution that suits your needs can be tricky enough, ET is here to walk you through decoding some of the basic terms and other information you need to know while you’re shopping for a budget monitor.

If you’ll be using your monitor to play video games, create art or edit any images or videos, then you’ll need a higher resolution that matches the size of the screen. Yes, the screen size needs to be compatible to be able to support a high resolution. For more detailed graphical work, or if you’re looking at huge documents, a larger or curved monitor may be worth the extra spend.

Regardless of whether you need a monitor with a high resolution, a curved monitor or a curved monitor with really high resolution, there are Memorial Day monitor deals for you.

The Best Home and Office Monitor Deals

Lepow Z1 FHD USB Type-C 15.6" Portable Monitor Amazon Lepow Z1 FHD USB Type-C 15.6" Portable Monitor The portable monitor popularized by TikTok can be connected to your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone via USB-C or HDMI. Thanks to its smaller size, the FHD 1920x1080 resolution monitor is perfect for traveling. It also comes with a magnetic cover and screen protector, so you can keep the screen safe from scratches and scuffs. By the way, this Lepow portable monitor also has built-in technology in its screen to help protect your eyes while you use the device. $250 $170 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Dell Alienware AW2521HF 25" Gaming Monitor Dell Dell Alienware AW2521HF 25" Gaming Monitor This Dell Alienware Gaming Monitor might be mid-sized at about 25 inches, but it has a rapid 240Hz refresh rate. It also has accurate color matching to make sure you experience the true tones of your favorite games, movies and more. The display has a FHD 1920x1090 resolution with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync capabilities. $525 $395 Buy Now

Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20 QHD 32" Monitor Lenovo Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20 QHD 32" Monitor The 2560x1440 QHD resolution on this Lenovo ThinkVision 32-Inch Monitor gives you consistent and clear images. This model is also VESA-mount compatible, so you can mount it onto a monitor arm attached to your desk or on the wall behind your desktop computer or laptop. $534 $379 Buy Now

Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED 49" Gaming Monitor Samsung Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED 49" Gaming Monitor The Samsung 49-Inch QHD Curved Dual QLED Gaming Monitor is one of the largest monitor models on our round-up. Thanks to the display's 120Hz refresh rate and substantial 5120x1440 Dual QHD resolution, there are very few monitors that can compete with this Samsung monitor's detailed and high-quality resolution. With its FreeSync compatibility and its curved screen, you can experience what it would feel like to play games and watch movies in a home-office-sized theater. $1,200 $1,000 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Dyson Memorial Day Deals: Save on Vacuums and Purifying Fans

The 12 Best Memorial Day TV Deals to Shop Right Now

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Save $1,000 on Samsung's Stylish Frame TV

Samsung's Memorial Day Sale Is Live with Savings on TVs, Phones & More

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale: Top Deals to Shop This Weekend

The 30 Best Memorial Day Sales Happening Right Now

Best Cheap LG OLED TV Deals on Amazon for Memorial Day 2022