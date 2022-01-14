Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, discounts on top mattress brands for the new year that will guarantee a good night's rest -- regardless of your sleeping preferences. Major mattress sales from Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Casper Mattress and Mattress Firm are happening over the long weekend, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with incredible markdowns -- so you can get a fresh start to 2022.

Whether you're looking to replace an old twin mattress with a fresh snooze-inducing queen mattress to help you get optimal rest, or you want to try a puffy mattress or hybrid mattress with an adjustable base, or perhaps you need a new mattress topper or mattress protector, or you want to see what kind of memory foam mattress you can get on sale -- there's a quality mattress deal for whatever kind of sleeper you are. While you're browsing through mattresses, don't forget to check out these cute pajama sets and cozy loungewear.

Ahead, find all of the must-know mattress brands with major deals and discounts on their best-selling mattresses to help you find the right mattress -- without the hassle of going to a mattress store. We've been watching them for months and these are the mattress deals worth shopping -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.

We're looking forward to better nights of sleep in the new year. Scroll down to read up on the money-saving mattress sales from our favorite brands you can shop and save on today.

The Best Mattress Deals

Allswell

Head over to Allswell for 15% off all mattresses and bedding using code DREAM until January 17. Plus. you'll get free shipping on orders over $35.

Shop Amerisleep

Amerisleep

The Amerisleep sale is going until Sunday, January 16 with $300 off the most popular mattresses using the code AS300.

Avocado Green Mattress

Save $100 on Avocado bed frames & adjustable bases with code FRAMED. You can also get 2 free pillows with any mattress using code NEWYEAR until January 24.

Shop Avocado

Awara Sleep

Awara is taking $200 off all mattresses, even the Premier, and including a cotton sheet set, 2 latex pillows, and a mattress protector for free until January 16.

Shop Awara

Birch

Get $400 off mattresses and two free pillows using the promo code NEWSLEEP400.

Shop Birch

Brooklyn Bedding

Take 50% off sheets and 25% off mattresses sitewide, including their most popular Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid mattress with code MLK25 until January 17.

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Casper Mattress

Casper's Biannual Bedtime Sale takes up to 40% off select mattresses styles and up to 50% off bedding. You can also shop new products added to Casper's Sleep-In Sale and save up to $943.

Shop Casper

Cocoon by Sealy

Check out Cocoon's January Flash Sale to get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set until January 16.

Shop Cocoon

DreamCloud

During DreamCloud's Big Bundle Sale, you can save $200 off your mattress purchase plus get $499-worth of accessories for free until January 16.

Shop DreamCloud

Layla Sleep

At the Layla New Year Sale, get up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and the Memory Foam Mattress until January 17.

Shop Layla

Leesa

Leesa's MLK Flash Sale is offering $250 off any purchase of $1500+, including mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend. Use code DREAM this weekend only.

Shop Leesa

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm's New Bed, New You sale has mattresses starting as low as $160. Save up to $500 on select mattresses from brands like Serta, Sealy, Sleepys and more.

Shop Mattress Firm

Molecule

Enjoy 20% off mattresses, bedding, and pillows at Molecule’s sitewide sale with code NEWYEAR20.

Shop Molecule

Nectar Sleep

Shop Nectar's biggest offer at their Winter White Sale. Get $100 off your mattress with a free sheet set, mattress protector, and sheet set worth $399 until January 16.

Shop Nectar

Nolah

Save up to $700 on mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of over $900 at Nolah's Winter Sale through January 15.

Shop Nolah

Puffy

Get $300 off mattresses as well as 2 free pillows, a mattress protector, & sheets worth up to $455 for free with every mattress.

Shop Puffy

Saatva

Until Monday, January 17, get $200 off your total Saatva mattress purchase of $1,00 or more.

Shop Saatva

Tempur-Pedic

Shop Tempur-Pedic's sale and save 30% on a TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress, 40% on a TEMPUR-Topper Supreme mattress topper, and 30% on the best-selling Breeze 2.0 models until Monday.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

Tuft & Needle

Shop Tuft & Needle to get 15% off an Original, Mint, and Hybrid Tuft & Needle mattress, and bedding like quilts and sheet sets through January 17.

Shop Tuft & Needle

Wayfair

Check out mattresses starting at $93 with sales on big names like Sealy, Casper, Serta, and Tempur-Pedic.

Shop Wayfair

