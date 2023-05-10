Shopping

The Best Mother's Day Wine Gifts That Are Better Than A Last-Minute Bottle

By Amy Lee
Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers
Getty

Many individuals find that a glass of wine at the end of a long, busy day is a fabulous way to unwind, and moms are no exception. If the mom in your life enjoys sipping on an aromatic red or chilled, fruity rosé, then finding her the perfect Mother's Day gift will be a breeze.

The best Mother's Day gifts for all the moms and mother figures in your life should center around things they appreciate, so for the mom who adores wine, we've got some grape ideas. Whether it's a gorgeous new wine glass set to add to her bar cart, a decanter that doubles as home decor, or a subscription box full of tasty new bottles to try, these wine-themed gifts are Mother's Day treats she'll actually want. From casual enthusiasts to borderline sommeliers, there’s a gift idea for every wine lover in your life. 

Celebrate Mom with a great gift that'll have her feeling like she's on cloud nine, or should we say wine? Forget the Mother's Day card (unless you're pairing it with these finds), a thoughtful wine-inspired gift is something any wine aficionado will appreciate. Sip back and relax because below we've rounded up our favorite subscription boxes, wine glasses, and accessories to treat mom and the wine lovers in your life this year for Mother's Day

The Best Wine Club and Wine Subscription Boxes

Vine Oh! Wine Club
vine oh
Vine Oh!
Vine Oh! Wine Club

Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts — past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. 

$60
Martha Stewart Wine Co.
martha stewart wine co.
Martha Stewart Wine Co.
Martha Stewart Wine Co.

Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar.

STARTING AT $90
Firstleaf Wine Club
firstleaf wine
Firstleaf
Firstleaf Wine Club

Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz — a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house.

STARTING AT $60
Plonk Wine Club
plonk
Plonk Wine Club
Plonk Wine Club

For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Plus, Plonk offers free shipping on all orders.

STARTING AT $110
The California Wine Club
california wine club
The California Wine Club
The California Wine Club

Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. 

 

STARTING AT $43

The Best Wine Glasses and Accessories for Mother's Day

Funny Wine Glass
Funny Wine Glass
Amazon
Funny Wine Glass

If your mom is a wine lover and you're the favorite child, what other gift to celebrate the special mom in your life.

$18$17
Colored Stemless Wine Glass Set of 6
Colored Stemless Wine Glass Set of 6
Amazon
Colored Stemless Wine Glass Set of 6

Pair these vibrant colored stemless wine glasses with a bottle of your mom's favorite wine for a cheerful surprise.

$29
Morning Fog Studios Monogrammed Stemless Wine Glasses Set
Morning Fog Studios Monogrammed Stemless Wine Glasses Set
Amazon
Morning Fog Studios Monogrammed Stemless Wine Glasses Set

This set of custom monogram etched glasses makes an elegant gift for wine lovers.

$25 AND UP
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Amazon
Le Chateau Wine Decanter

Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal. 

$63$50
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote
Amazon
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote

Let mom bring the party wherever she goes with this convenient travel bag that even includes a corkscrew. Bonus points if you pack in their favorite bottles.

$28
Monogram Wine Bottle Stopper, Set of 5+
Monogram Wine Bottle Stopper, Set of 5+
Etsy
Monogram Wine Bottle Stopper, Set of 5+

These wine bottle stoppers come in a variety of unique designs and are perfect for those looking for a custom gift for their valentine. 

$15 AND UP
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

The perfect gift for the wine-loving mom, this wine glass chiller is great for the nights she may be hosting a happy hour, preparing dinner or if she's simply a slow drinker.

$45
Chefman Electric Wine Opener W/ Foil Cutter
Chefman Electric Wine Opener W/ Foil Cutter
Amazon
Chefman Electric Wine Opener W/ Foil Cutter

Remove the cork in seconds without breaking it and open wine bottles easily with a simple push of a button. 

$27
West Elm Horizon Lead-Free Crystal Glassware (Set of Four)
West Elm Horizon Lead-Free Crystal Glassware Sets
West Elm
West Elm Horizon Lead-Free Crystal Glassware (Set of Four)

A proper set of red wine glasses are a must for any home.

$31 AND UP
Zonegrace 4 pack 12 oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass
Zonegrace 4 pack 12 oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass
Amazon
Zonegrace 4 pack 12 oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass

Keep your favorite drinks cold with this four-pack of insulated stainless steel wine glasses with four included metal straws.

$28

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

