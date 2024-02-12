With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max (formerly HBO Max), Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes, the sheer amount of great films and television shows available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to aimless scrolling — hoping to land on that perfect thing to watch.



Life & Beth (Season 2)

Amy Schumer and Michael Cera are back for a second season of the Hulu original Life & Beth. Beth (Schumer) and John (Cera) continue to get closer as Beth starts to consider marriage and children, but her past relationship failures loom in the back of her mind. All episodes of the season will drop to Hulu on February 16.

Oppenheimer

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., this film explores the creation of the nuclear bomb and has some serious talent with performances that will keep you on the edge of your seat. On February 16 the film will start streaming on Peacock.

Love is Blind (Season 6)

"I'm in love with a man I haven't even seen," says one woman in the official trailer for Love is Blind season 6. That's exactly what the series is about: Single men and ladies build connections that ultimately lead to proposals — all without laying eyes on one another. Drama, jealousy, heartbreak and so much more are in store for the upcoming season premiering on Netflix on February 14.

This is Me...Now: A Love Story

Superstar Jennifer Lopez is bringing us something entirely new, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story—a movie musical about her journey to find love, co-written by Lopez herself. Viewers will see stars like Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more impressive cameos alongside Lopez. The original film premieres on February 16 and will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

The New Look

Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) compete for the status of greatest designer in Apple TV's latest original series, The New Look. Dealing with life after World War II, these iconic designers are each trying to outdo each other to be the next leader in women's fashion. Watch it unfold when it premieres on February 14.

Bottoms

Two queer students (Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) start a fight club to help the other girls in their high school take back their power while also hoping to make some connections with their crushes. Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch also stars in this film as a school coach and the club sponsor. The hilarious film has only been available to see in theaters or rent, but as of February 13, the movie will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Upgraded

When Ana (Camila Mendes) gets upgraded to first class, she lets the nearby handsome passenger, Will (Archie Renaux), think she is an art director instead of an intern. As their relationship grows, it becomes harder to keep this secret — especially when she has to go behind the back of her already difficult boss (Marisa Tomei). The delightful rom-com premiered on Prime Video on February 9.

Abbott Elementary (Season 3)

Fans rejoice because ABC's Abbott Elementary is back for a third season. Quinta Brunson's mockumentary-style comedy centers around the faculty and staff of an inner-city Philadelphia public school. The season premiered on ABC on February 7 and streamed on Hulu the next day, February 8. Subscribers can also catch up on past seasons via the streaming platform.

Meet Me in Rome

Part reality series, part rom-com, Roku's latest movie Meet Me in Rome is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Zoë Saldaña. Three single ladies (including Christa Belle Allen, who played a young Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30) and eligible suitors will go on dates worthy of the most romantic movies. Will they find love? Find out by watching the movie streaming now.

The Marvels

Saving the universe is hard enough, but when Carol Danvers' superpowers become entangled with Kamala Khan's and Monica Rambeau's powers, things get even more complicated in the latest Marvel film, The Marvels. Starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, The Marvels has a seriously talented cast. Disney+ dropped the film to its streaming platform on February 7.

One Day (Limited Series)

Based on David Nicholls' best-selling book by the same name, One Day tells the story of Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dex (Leo Woodall), spanning twenty years. Viewers will see how two friends who first meet at graduation finally find their way to one another. The love story premiered on Netflix on February 8.

FX's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Limited Series)

Ryan Murphy's series Feud is back on FX, this time centering around Truman Capote and the high society wives of New York City he surrounded himself with. Capote (Tom Hollander), struggling with writer's block, decides to write about the sordid lives of the women in his social circle, consequently ruining the lives of his closest friends. This series based on a true story premiered on FX on January 31 and streams on Hulu the next day.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12)

Larry David is back for the twelfth and final season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Like seasons past, we are sure David will be ruffling feathers by saying exactly what's on his mind. Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis and Ted Danson will all come back for this season that premiered on Max on February 4.

The Tiger's Apprentice

Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo) is your average teenager until he learns he is part of a magical group of protectors called The Guardians. Based on a popular book series with the same name, The Tiger's Apprentice is one of Paramount+'s latest animated films. Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang are some of the stars you'll hear in the movie streaming now.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Season 1)

Originally played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the 2005 film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith are back. Prime Video is reinventing the spy story as a streaming series starring the talented Donald Glover (Atlanta, Community) and Maya Erskine (PEN15, Blue Eye Samurai). The series premiered on Prime Video on February 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Dicks: The Musical

A24's first musical film, Dicks: The Musical, dropped to Max on February 2. Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang and Megan Thee Stallion star in the musical debut. In the raunchy and ridiculous movie, two men (Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp) discover they are long-lost twins and try to reunite their mother (Mullally) and father (Lane) Parent Trap style.

Expats

Brought to you by Lulu Wang of The Farewell, Expats — starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo — follows a close group of expatriates living in Hong Kong. The women's lives are forever changed when one of their children goes missing while abroad. The series premiered on Prime Video on January 26.

Griselda (Limited Series)

Sofia Vergara plays Griselda Blanco, the Godmother of Miami's drug empire in the 1980s. Based on real events, Griselda (from the creator of Narcos) shows how Blanco rises from newcomer to Queenpin. The limited series premiered on Netflix on January 25.

Kevin James: Irregardless

Actor and comedian Kevin James, potentially known best for his leading roles in King of Queens and Hitch, has a new comedy special streaming this week. Kevin James: Irregardless is a family-friendly stand-up show where James dives into parenting, marriage and aging. The special premiered on Prime Video on Tuesday, January 23.

Masters of the Air

Following the 100th Bomb Group, which raided Nazi Germany, Masters of the Air is based on Donald L. Miller's historical novel. Showing the perilous conditions and psychological tolls these soldiers faced, the series stars big names like Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Ncuti Gatwa. The nine-part series premiered on Apple TV+ on January 26.

On the Roam

Jason Momoa teamed up with Max to deliver his new eight-part docuseries. Traveling on the back of a motorcycle, Momoa looks for inspiration by finding the most interesting craftsmen and artists around the country. Watch Momoa interview these artisans on the series streaming now.

June

Learn all about the country music legend June Carter Cash in the new Paramount+ documentary streaming now. Along with never-before-seen footage, viewers will hear interviews from Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves and others who knew and were influenced by the prolific singer-songwriter.

The Woman in the Wall (Season 1)

When Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson) finds a corpse in her home, she cannot remember how it got there. Brady suffers from sleepwalking and cannot always account for her actions, so she makes it a mission to solve the mystery to avoid being blamed for it. See what unfolds by watching the series on Paramount+.

I nvisible Beauty

Bethann Hardison — one of the first Black models — was a pioneer in the fashion industry. Using her platform to work as an activist and shine a light on the disparity, Hardison was a champion for racial diversity. Featuring interviews from Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Campbell and more, this documentary shows what a difference Hardison has made. The documentary dropped to Hulu on January 18.

Role Play

Emma (Kaley Cuoco) and Dave (David Oyelowo) are your average married couple with a child at home—at least, that's what Dave has always believed. When the police call Dave in about his wife, he learns she is a paid assassin. Sticking by his wife's side, he puts himself in danger in order to help get her out of the job she wants to leave. The movie premiered on Prime Video on January 12.

The Traitors (Season 2)

Filling a home with your favorite reality stars, who then must use treachery and deceit to win, is what The Traitors is all about. Back for a second season, you'll see contestants from Survivor, The Real Housewives, The Bachelor and more. The backstabbing and blindsiding premiered on January 12 on Peacock.

Marvel Studios' Echo (Season 1)

Depending on how far back you go into the Marvel Universe, you may remember Daredevil's nemesis Kingpin, who is now pursuing Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American who worked for him in her past life. Echo is darker and grittier than most Marvel offerings—similar to Netflix's Daredevil and Jessica Jones series. All episodes dropped to Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT on January 9.

Lift

A career criminal, Cyrus (Kevin Hart) and his crew are hired to steal $500 million in gold bars from an airplane mid-flight in the Netflix film Lift. Directed by F. Gary Gray, known for The Italian Job and Fate of the Furious, this movie serves up non-stop action and comedy. The film premiered on Netflix on January 12.

Grimsburg (Season 1)

Jon Hamm voices Marvin Flute, one of the greatest detectives ever, in Fox's new animated series Grimsburg. Alongside Hamm in this new comedy are Rachel Dratch, Alan Tudyk, Christina Hendricks and Amy Sedaris. The series is part of Fox's Animation Domination on Sunday nights, which means fans can watch the new series on Hulu every Monday.

Good Grief

Written, directed by and starring Dan Levy, Good Grief is the story of a man adjusting to life after his husband passes away. With the help of his friends (Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel), he learns to cope. This movie has moments of levity, but you'll want the tissues nearby when you watch this bittersweet film on Netflix.

Daughters of the Cult (Complete Docuseries)

Ervil LeBaron was a powerful fundamentalist Morman leader in the 1970s. The polygamist cult leader brainwashed his followers, using his influence to enact murderous revenge on the families that challenged him. The new five-episode docuseries gives insight from affected parties and dropped to Hulu on January 4.

The Brothers Sun (Season 1)

A Taipei triad member (Justin Chien) must warn his mother (Michelle Yeoh) when an enemy begins targeting their family. The youngest son (Sam Song Li) has been unaware of the family's gang involvement yet finds himself in the middle of the turf war. Stream the new series on Netflix now.

Foe

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Prime Video's latest film, Foe. The pair play a couple living a simple farm life until it is disrupted by a stranger who offers a life-changing opportunity for Paul to live in space. Turbulence ensues as they struggle with the idea of being separated. The film is streaming on Prime Video now.

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey

Oprah Winfrey starred in the original film based on Alice Walker's novel The Color Purple. Now Winfrey is back on The Color Purple musical-movie set, but this time as an executive producer. Sharing her insights from the original movie and behind-the-scenes looks at the new production, this documentary on Max, which premiered December 28, is a must-see for those who love the classic story.

