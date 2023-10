With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to scrolling aimlessly — hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and screen adaptations of classic novels. As we head into November, the streaming services are giving us a jammed-packed week of amazing shows and movies, such as the new Hulu Original comedy, Quiz Lady, starring Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Will Ferrell.

Another movie to look forward to is Fingernails: a dramatic romance with a sci-fi twist featuring The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and Fargo's Jessie Buckley. From a new drama-filled season of The Real Housewives of Miami to a new Paramount+ series about one of America's first Black U.S. marshal deputies, we've got your content covered. Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week.



ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Quiz Lady

When their mom goes missing from a nursing home without paying her gambling debts, estranged sisters Annie (Akwafina) and Jenny (Sandra Oh) must work together to earn the large sum of money owed. Their only hope to score the cash is entering a game show across the country, but they run into numerous problems along the way. The hilarious film premieres on Hulu on November 3.

Watch on Hulu

Fingernails

In this film, a love institute run by Duncan (Luke Wilson) determines whether couples are truly in love through scientific testing. The test confirms that Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) are meant for each other, but when Anna begins working for the institute and develops feelings for her coworker (Riz Ahmed), everything is put into question. The film premieres on Apple TV+ on November 3.

Watch on Apple TV+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Season 1)

Executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo are bringing a new show to Paramount+ viewers. Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the story of one of the first Black U.S. Marshal deputies and his fight for justice in the Old West. The series premieres on Paramount+ on November 5.

Watch on Paramount+

All the Light We Cannot See (Limited Series)

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of a blind French girl and a German soldier who meet as WWII ends. Starring Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie and Aria Mia Loberti, we know this limited series on Netflix won't disappoint. The highly anticipated adaptation hits Netflix on November 2.

Watch on Netflix

Black Cake (Season 1)

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Black Cake: A Novel, Hulu's Black Cake series tells the story of estranged siblings coming back together after their mother's death to learn jaw-dropping details about their family's history. Produced by Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films, the Black Cake adaptation premieres on Hulu on November 1.

Watch on Hulu

The Real Housewives of Miami (Season 6)

Reality TV lovers, the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Miami starts this week. The whole gang is back on Bravo's hit show which premieres Wednesday, November 1 on the cable network. The following day (each Thursday), viewers can stream the new episodes on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles

The Wiggles took children's television by storm in the '90s. See how this group of guys became arguably the most popular music group in the world, and how they continue to inspire future generations. Stream Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles beginning October 24 on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

FX's American Horror Stories Huluween Event

With Halloween just over one week away, fright nights are in full swing. Celebrate by screaming — err, streaming FX's American Horror Stories four-episode event. Enjoy four new, uniquely terrifying episodes on Hulu now.

Watch on Hulu

Looking for more scary things to stream? Check out our Halloween streaming guide.

The Gilded Age (Season 2)

The late 19th-century drama is back for season 2. This season, the struggle between the old guard and the new age boils over as the country rushes toward change. See it all by watching episodes of the HBO original series streaming now.

Watch on Max

Cobweb

Previously only available to watch in theaters or via purchase, look no further than Cobweb for your scary movie night. In the horror movie, a young boy investigates the knocking coming from the walls of his house only to discover a dark secret his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) have been keeping from him. The movie premiered on Hulu on October 20.

Watch on Hulu

Wolf Like Me (Season 2)

In season 2, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) are celebrating a pregnancy, but the question of whether the child will be human or wolf looms over them. New secrets are revealed when Mary's college professor comes into the picture. All episodes of the new season of Wolf Like Me are available to stream on Peacock now.

Watch on Peacock

Big Mouth (Season 7)

The students from Bridgeton Middle School that we know and love are on their way to high school in season 7 of Big Mouth. The new changes these youngsters face also mean new hormone monsters for these teens to figure out. Watch the new season on Netflix now.

Watch on Netflix

Upload (Season 3)

Season 2 of Upload was released in March of 2022, so here's a quick refresh ahead of season 3: Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) has finally escaped the virtual world he was uploaded to after his mysterious death. As he navigates the human world while trying to take down Freeyond, life gets more complicated when an old copy of Brown gets re-uploaded to the system.

Watch on Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy (Season 2)

Harry Bosch is back for a second season of Bosch: Legacy. The former homicide detective — who is now a private investigator — is on the hunt for a killer who is also after him. See what twists and turns await by streaming the series. Since the series streams on Freevee, there's no cost to watch as long as you don't mind a few commercial breaks.

Watch on Freevee

Lessons in Chemistry (Limited Series)

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, Lessons in Chemistry follows the journey of Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) after she's fired from her job as a chemist and begins her career as a cooking show host. Set in the 1950s, when many women did not have a voice, Zott uses her platform to inspire women. Lessons in Chemistry premiered on October 13 on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+

Frasier (2023)

Kelsey Grammer is back as Dr. Frasier Crane in the Paramount+ reboot of Frasier. Returning to Boston for his next chapter in life, Frasier will make new relationships and sustain old ones, like with his son Freddy. Watch all the hijinks that are surely in store by streaming the first episodes now.

Watch on Paramount+

The Burial

Starring Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx, The Burial tells the story of a funeral home owner who must enlist the help of an outlandish lawyer to save the family business. Inspired by true events, the film hit Prime Video on October 11.

Watch on Prime Video

Shining Vale (Season 2)

After moving from a Brooklyn apartment to a spacious home in Connecticut, the Phelps family tries to heal after Pat's (Courteney Cox) affair. Upon seeing the ghost of the former owner who died in the home, Pat begins to lose her grasp on reality. In season 2, Pat believes she has moved past these visions, but have they just come back stronger? Find out by streaming the new season on Starz.

Watch on Starz

The Mill

Lil Rel Howery stars in a new creepy and highly disturbing film, The Mill, streaming on Hulu now. When a businessman (Howery) awakes in an open-air room surrounded by towering concrete walls, a voice through a speaker tells him he must do physical labor and that whichever worker performs the worst will be punished. Watch the gripping movie on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1)

Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting of Hill House, is serving up another spooky series on Netflix: The Fall of the House of Usher. Based on Edgar Allen Poe's short story by the same name, the show centers around a powerful wealthy family with many dark secrets. When a mysterious woman starts to kill members of this dynasty, their secrets become uncovered. The series is now streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Loki (Season 2)

The God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) is back for season 2 of Marvel Studio's Loki. Loki must work with the Time Variance Authority (Owen Wilson and Ke Huy Quan) to save the timeline. Season 2 premiered on Disney+ on October 5.

Watch on Disney+

Our Flag Means Death (Season 2)

Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death left viewers of the quirky period comedy on a big cliffhanger. Can Bonnet repair his relationship with Blackbeard in season 2? Catch up on season 1, then stream the first episodes of the new season on Max.

Watch on Max

Bob's Burgers (Season 14)

Animation Domination returns to Fox with the season premieres of Family Guy, The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers on Sunday, October 1. Fans of the animated series can stream the episodes the next day on Hulu. In the Season 14 premiere of Bob's Burgers, parents Linda and Bob suggest their children start doing chores—which goes over just as well as you could imagine.

Watch on Hulu

Totally Killer

Starring Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, and Randall Park, Totally Killer has time travel, a killer on a rampage and, surprisingly, a lot of laughs. Halloween has always been a weird time for Jamie (Shipka) because her mother (Bowen) witnessed the murder of her closest friends on the holiday back in high school. In a twist of fate, Jamie travels back in time to the '80s and it is up to her to stop these untimely deaths. Stream the movie on Prime Video now.

Watch on Prime Video

Beckham (Limited Series)

Whether you call it soccer or football, you know decorated athlete David Beckham, who is arguably the GOAT of the sport. Netflix is releasing a documentary featuring interviews with David himself, fashion mogul Victoria Beckham and those closest to the power couple. See how David Beckham became the legend he is today by watching the film streaming now.

Watch on Netflix

The Kardashians (Season 4)

In season 4 of The Kardashians, there seem to be some rifts between the sisters, but momager Kris is going to do everything she can to fix them. Giving us an inside look into one of the world's most famous families, the new season is now streaming on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Gen V

Fans of The Boys will not want to miss this new spin-off coming to Prime Video. Gen V centers around Godolkin University, a prestigious college that only allows superheroes to attend. Finally living out on their own, the supes' raging hormones, drinking at college parties and tumultuous relationships make for an explosive school experience. The first episodes are now streaming.

Watch on Prime Video

Krapopolis

Created by Dan Harmon, whose past works include Community and Rick and Morty, Krapopolis is a new animated show on Fox. Following a developing ancient city filled with gods, goddesses, monsters and humans, these unlikely neighbors will have to work together. Airing on Fox on Sundays, you can stream episodes the next day on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Starstruck (Season 3)

After a whirlwind romance with movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel), Jessie (Rose Matafeo) adjusts to the single life while working at her local cinema. However, when the pair reconnect at a wedding reception, will sparks again fly, despite Tom being recently engaged? Episodes are streaming now on Max.

Watch on Max

FX's American Horror Story: Delicate

FX's American Horror Story is back for spooky season. This time, the hit anthology show welcomes Kim Kardashian alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in American Horror Story: Delicate. Roberts plays a young woman desperate to become a mother, but believes sinister forces are trying to stop her pursuits. The series airs on FX and streams on Hulu the next day.

Watch on Hulu

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Filled with non-stop action and fight scenes, John Wick fans shouldn't miss this three-part event. Part 1 of The Continental, which gives us an up-close look at the hotel for assassins seen in John Wick, is now streaming on Peacock. The two subsequent parts premiere in the coming weeks.

Watch on Peacock

Love is Blind (Season 5)

One of our favorite reality dating shows is back for a fifth season. Singles head back to the pods to find love sight unseen in Netflix's Love is Blind. Based on the season's trailer, we're in for romance, heartbreak and all the drama. The first episodes of season 5 are streaming now.

Watch on Netflix

The Super Models

Through a combination of archive footage and in-depth interviews, Apple TV+ is giving viewers a look into the formidable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington and how these women created positive change for all future models. The quartet's four-part docuseries, The Super Models, is now streaming.

Watch on Apple TV+

RELATED CONTENT: