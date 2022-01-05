The Best New Year Mattress Deals to Shop Now from Nectar, Casper, Mattress Firm and More
Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, discounts on top mattress brands for the new year that will guarantee a good night's rest -- regardless of your sleeping preferences. Major mattress sales from Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Casper Mattress and Mattress Firm are starting 2022 with incredible markdowns -- so you can get a fresh start to the new year.
Whether you're looking to replace an old twin mattress with a fresh snooze-inducing queen mattress to help you get optimal rest, or you want to try a puffy mattress or hybrid mattress with an adjustable base, or perhaps you need a new mattress topper or mattress protector, or you want to see what kind of memory foam mattress you can get on sale -- there's a quality mattress deal for whatever kind of sleeper you are. While you're browsing through mattresses, don't forget to check out these cute pajama sets and cozy loungewear.
Ahead, find all of the must-know mattress brands with major deals and discounts on their best-selling mattresses to help you find the right mattress for 2022 -- without the hassle of going to a mattress store. We've been watching them for months and these are the mattress deals worth shopping -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.
We're looking forward to better nights of sleep in the new year. Scroll down to read up on the money-saving mattress sales from our favorite brands you can shop and save on now. In need of more life inspiration for your 2022 resolutions? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out our New Year, New You guide for everything you'll need to meet (and slay) your goals for 2022 and beyond.
The Best Mattress Deals
The Amerisleep sale is still going until January 9 with $300 off the most popular mattresses using the code AS300.
Save $125 on the Hybrid mattress, with up to 1,414 pocketed support coils arranged in 5 zones, or Latex mattress with code HOLIDAY and save $300 on an Organic Luxury Plush mattress with code JOYFUL until January 10.
Awara's White Sale is taking $200 off all mattresses and including $499 worth of free accessories until January 9.
Get $400 off mattresses and two free pillows using the promo code NEWSLEEP400.
Save 50% on sheets and 20% on mattresses, including their most popular Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid mattress with code WINTER20 until January 11.
Get 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else at Casper. You can also save up to $1,175 with Bundles.
Check out Cocoon's New Year Sale event. Get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set until January 6.
During DreamCloud's New Year, New Snooze sale, you can save $200 off your mattress purchase plus get $499-worth of accessories for free until January 9.
At the Layla New Year Sale, get up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and get $150 off the Memory Foam Mattress until January 10.
Leesa's Year End Sale is offering up to $400 off mattresses, like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend mattresses, 30% off bedding, and 15% off bundles until January 5.
Mattress Firm’s New Year Sale is the perfect time to save up to 45% off mattresses and bedding now, including brands like Serta, Sealy, Sleepys and more unitl January 5.
Enjoy 20% off mattresses, bedding, and pillows at Molecule’s sitewide sale with code NEWYEAR20.
Shop Nectar's Rest and Reset Sale and get up to $399 in accessories with the purchase of a regularly-priced Nectar, Nectar Premier, or Nectar Premier Copper mattress best mattresses in a box, until January 9.
Save up to $700 on mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of $947 at Nolah's New Year's Sale through January 5.
Get $300 off mattresses as well as 2 free pillows, a mattress protector, & sheets worth up to $455 for free with every mattress.
Until midnight on January 10, save $200 off your total Saatva mattress purchase of $1,00 or more.
Shop Tempur-Pedic's sale and use code 300FREE to get $300 in free accessories with your mattress set purchase.
Check out mattresses starting at $93 with sales on big names like Sealy, Casper, Serta, and Tempur-Pedic.
Shop Tuft & Needle to get an Original, Mint, and Hybrid Tuft & Needle mattress, and gifts like quilts and sheet sets.
