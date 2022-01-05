Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, discounts on top mattress brands for the new year that will guarantee a good night's rest -- regardless of your sleeping preferences. Major mattress sales from Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Casper Mattress and Mattress Firm are starting 2022 with incredible markdowns -- so you can get a fresh start to the new year.

Whether you're looking to replace an old twin mattress with a fresh snooze-inducing queen mattress to help you get optimal rest, or you want to try a puffy mattress or hybrid mattress with an adjustable base, or perhaps you need a new mattress topper or mattress protector, or you want to see what kind of memory foam mattress you can get on sale -- there's a quality mattress deal for whatever kind of sleeper you are. While you're browsing through mattresses, don't forget to check out these cute pajama sets and cozy loungewear.

Ahead, find all of the must-know mattress brands with major deals and discounts on their best-selling mattresses to help you find the right mattress for 2022 -- without the hassle of going to a mattress store. We've been watching them for months and these are the mattress deals worth shopping -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.

We're looking forward to better nights of sleep in the new year. Scroll down to read up on the money-saving mattress sales from our favorite brands you can shop and save on now. In need of more life inspiration for your 2022 resolutions? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out our New Year, New You guide for everything you'll need to meet (and slay) your goals for 2022 and beyond.

The Best Mattress Deals

Amerisleep

The Amerisleep sale is still going until January 9 with $300 off the most popular mattresses using the code AS300.

Shop Amerisleep

Avocado Green Mattress

Save $125 on the Hybrid mattress, with up to 1,414 pocketed support coils arranged in 5 zones, or Latex mattress with code HOLIDAY and save $300 on an Organic Luxury Plush mattress with code JOYFUL until January 10.

Shop Avocado

Awara Sleep

Awara's White Sale is taking $200 off all mattresses and including $499 worth of free accessories until January 9.

Shop Awara

Birch

Get $400 off mattresses and two free pillows using the promo code NEWSLEEP400.

Shop Birch

Brooklyn Bedding

Save 50% on sheets and 20% on mattresses, including their most popular Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid mattress with code WINTER20 until January 11.

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Casper Mattress

Get 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else at Casper. You can also save up to $1,175 with Bundles.

Shop Casper

Cocoon by Sealy

Check out Cocoon's New Year Sale event. Get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set until January 6.

Shop Cocoon

DreamCloud

During DreamCloud's New Year, New Snooze sale, you can save $200 off your mattress purchase plus get $499-worth of accessories for free until January 9.

Shop DreamCloud

Layla Sleep

At the Layla New Year Sale, get up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and get $150 off the Memory Foam Mattress until January 10.

Shop Layla

Leesa

Leesa's Year End Sale is offering up to $400 off mattresses, like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend mattresses, 30% off bedding, and 15% off bundles until January 5.

Shop Leesa

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm’s New Year Sale is the perfect time to save up to 45% off mattresses and bedding now, including brands like Serta, Sealy, Sleepys and more unitl January 5.

Shop Mattress Firm

Molecule

Enjoy 20% off mattresses, bedding, and pillows at Molecule’s sitewide sale with code NEWYEAR20.

Shop Molecule

Nectar Sleep

Shop Nectar's Rest and Reset Sale and get up to $399 in accessories with the purchase of a regularly-priced Nectar, Nectar Premier, or Nectar Premier Copper mattress best mattresses in a box, until January 9.

Shop Nectar

Nolah

Save up to $700 on mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of $947 at Nolah's New Year's Sale through January 5.

Shop Nolah

Puffy

Get $300 off mattresses as well as 2 free pillows, a mattress protector, & sheets worth up to $455 for free with every mattress.

Shop Puffy

Saatva

Until midnight on January 10, save $200 off your total Saatva mattress purchase of $1,00 or more.

Shop Saatva

Tempur-Pedic

Shop Tempur-Pedic's sale and use code 300FREE to get $300 in free accessories with your mattress set purchase.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

Wayfair

Check out mattresses starting at $93 with sales on big names like Sealy, Casper, Serta, and Tempur-Pedic.

Shop Wayfair

Tuft & Needle

Shop Tuft & Needle to get an Original, Mint, and Hybrid Tuft & Needle mattress, and gifts like quilts and sheet sets.

Shop Tuft & Needle

