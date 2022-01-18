The Best OLED TVs With Amazing Reviews
Super Bowl LVI kicks off Feb. 13. That means you're running out of time to shop for a new screen. You need a hot new device with crystal clear picture, luminous color, the best audio and smart capabilities before you can watch the National Football League crown a new champion at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
If you've ever gone TV shopping, you've seen the words LED, QLED and OLED mentioned in product descriptions. LED stands for light emitting diode. LED TVs have a backlight layer that brightens and dims your TV pixels as you watch your favorite TV shows and movies. QLED stands for quantum light emitting diode. It is a variation of LED technology. QLED TVs include layers of quantum dot film. When hit by a backlight, these tiny dots emit individually colored lights that help create a more vibrant picture.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently change its luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each of their pixels function independently, these TVs have elite image quality and the darkest shadows.
Screen size makes a difference. A smaller screen means you probably don't need to pay more for a better picture. You won't be able to notice it. But if you're tired of catching the big game on a small screen and considering a size upgrade, it's worth it. You can actually see the picture difference when you buy a big screen OLED TV.
You don't have to start your TV search from scratch. We've found enormous OLED TVs that have glowing reviews. Some of them are even on sale.
No matter if you're looking to upgrade your screen so you can catch the latest episode of Euphoria in stunning lights and shadows or so you don't miss every detail of the NFL playoffs and subsequent Super Bowl LVI, we've found great deals on OLED TVs from top brands, including LG and Sony.
Searching for a Samsung OLED TV?
Samsung is not selling OLED TVs right now. The tech manufacturer currently offers a wide variety of QLED TVs. QLED TVs can get brighter than OLED TVs and they come in more sizes. QLED TVs are also less vulnerable to screen burn-in than OLED models.
Check out these top Samsung QLED TVs that are on sale, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Deals on TVs to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl
Samsung Deals 2022: Weekend Savings on the Galaxy S21 FE and Smart TVs
How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More
The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men