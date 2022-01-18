The Best OLED TVs With Amazing Reviews

Super Bowl LVI kicks off Feb. 13. That means you're running out of time to shop for a new screen. You need a hot new device with crystal clear picture, luminous color, the best audio and smart capabilities before you can watch the National Football League crown a new champion at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

If you've ever gone TV shopping, you've seen the words LED, QLED and OLED mentioned in product descriptions. LED stands for light emitting diode. LED TVs have a backlight layer that brightens and dims your TV pixels as you watch your favorite TV shows and movies. QLED stands for quantum light emitting diode. It is a variation of LED technology. QLED TVs include layers of quantum dot film. When hit by a backlight, these tiny dots emit individually colored lights that help create a more vibrant picture.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently change its luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each of their pixels function independently, these TVs have elite image quality and the darkest shadows.

Screen size makes a difference. A smaller screen means you probably don't need to pay more for a better picture. You won't be able to notice it. But if you're tired of catching the big game on a small screen and considering a size upgrade, it's worth it. You can actually see the picture difference when you buy a big screen OLED TV.

You don't have to start your TV search from scratch. We've found enormous OLED TVs that have glowing reviews. Some of them are even on sale.

No matter if you're looking to upgrade your screen so you can catch the latest episode of Euphoria in stunning lights and shadows or so you don't miss every detail of the NFL playoffs and subsequent Super Bowl LVI, we've found great deals on OLED TVs from top brands, including LG and Sony.

LG 65" 4K Smart TV LG via Amazon LG 65" 4K Smart TV One LG 4K smart TV buyer called this model "an absolute upgrade over anything that isn't OLED." "I went from the LG 55-inch nano tech 4k to this and WOW," they said. "The difference really is astronomical. So vivid... ease of control and navigation. I love the fact this thing is 2 mm thick, too." The smart TV is Alexa compatible and comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels. $2,500 $1,897 Buy Now

65" Sony Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV Best Buy 65" Sony Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV "This is my first time buying an OLED TV and I realized now why there is such a big hoopla about picture quality of OLED vs LCD TVs," wrote a Sony Bravia A9S series buyer. "I have next level of admiration for 4K content through this TV now, and colors, along with intensity of black on screen, is mind blowing." This large OLED TV offers high color accuracy and perfect contrast. The Sony device uses Cognitive Processor XR to process and remaster movies and TV for a more lifelike picture. Plus, on the Sony Bravia A9S series, the screen is the speaker. The Sony TV uses Acoustic Surface Audio+ and built-in subwoofers to provide the best possible sound experience for whatever you're watching. $2,300 $2,200 Buy Now

77" LG G1 Series OLED EVO 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV LG via Best Buy 77" LG G1 Series OLED EVO 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV This extra-large LG TV is a smart choice for family rooms and home theaters. This OLED TV features more than 8 million pixels that turn on and off independently for stunning luminosity and shadows. The LG device uses deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres for instant picture and sound adjustment. This TV is an excellent choice for gamers, according to one reviewer: "Gamer here. This TV is absolutely amazing," wrote the excited buyer. "Super-wide viewing angles are great for any living room furniture layout. The brightness really pops, even in well lit rooms. Infinite contrast makes everything visually stunning. As for gaming, this TV is everything you could ever want and need. ... Yes, its pricey, but it is 100% worth it!" $4,300 $3,800 Buy Now

Searching for a Samsung OLED TV?

Samsung is not selling OLED TVs right now. The tech manufacturer currently offers a wide variety of QLED TVs. QLED TVs can get brighter than OLED TVs and they come in more sizes. QLED TVs are also less vulnerable to screen burn-in than OLED models.

Check out these top Samsung QLED TVs that are on sale, below.

65" Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 65" Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV The 55-inch Samsung smart TV lets you watch the big game in crystal-clear, 4K resolution with its machine-based learning AI that transforms whatever you watch into 4K. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants. It includes built-in compatibility with multiple aspect ratios, which also makes it a smart choice for gamers. $1,400 $1,100 Buy Now

