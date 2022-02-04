Shopping

The Best Organization and Storage Deals for Spring Cleaning on Amazon

Spring will be here next month, which means it's time to take stock of your kitchen, home office and other spaces to figure out what system to implement for the new season. Especially, since most of us are continuing to spend more time at home -- cooking, baking and, well, snacking more -- there's no need to hire a professional organizer. Instead, we gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon to help you up your home organization game.

Utilize different designs of storage furniture and shelving as instant storage solutions for a tidier, streamlined result. Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes at-home life easier. Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bedroom, and closets or getting a head start on your spring cleaning, Amazon has everything you need to declutter your home for 2022 and beyond.

Read on for ET's tips and tricks and shop our favorite items for your kitchen and home organization. 

Over-the-Door Rack 

An over-the-door wire rack instantly adds more storage space. A tall tiered rack with adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. It's also perfect for extra closet space to store your shoes.

Keren Over The Door 6-Tier Pantry Organizer
Keren Over The Door Pantry 6-Tier Organizer
Amazon
Keren Over The Door 6-Tier Pantry Organizer
Hang over your door or nail to the wall to keep your cooking essentials organized and accessible at all times.
$55$50
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer
Amazon
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets
Save space in your bedroom with this shoe organizer.
$13$10

Lazy Susan

Forgo messy rummaging for a Lazy Susan with 360-degree rotating action that makes grabbing spices and condiments easy while you're cooking. We highly recommend a multi-level design for more storage capabilities and one with a non-skid rubber-lined base and raised edges. 

Kamenstein Heritage 16-Jar Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Organizer with Free Spice Refills
Kamenstein Heritage 16-Jar Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Organizer with Free Spice Refills
Amazon
Kamenstein Heritage 16-Jar Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Organizer with Free Spice Refills
Score free refills on spices for five years with this Kamenstein Heritage 16-Jar Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Organizer.
$40$29
SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome
SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome
Amazon
SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome
If you're looking for a stationary condiment organizer, this SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer is perfect for any countertop or shelf.
$20$14
Estilo Stainless Steel Lazy Susan - 2 Tier Design
Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan
Amazon
Estilo Stainless Steel Lazy Susan - 2 Tier Design
Organize and store away your condiments, spices, or even your beauty products in this stainless steel Estilo Lazy Susan.
$29$14

Decant Dry Foods

To know exactly where all your groceries end up, decant dry pantry foods such as snacks, cereal, oats, sugar and nuts into clear stackable airtight containers. The professional home organizing company, The Home Edit (celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have called upon their services) has popularized this tidy look. Their collection of storage items is sold at the Container Store, along with their recognizable handwritten adhesive pantry labels -- or just make your own with a handheld label maker (great for noting and avoiding expired foods, too).

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers With Lids 24-Piece Set
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers 24-Piece Set
Amazon
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers With Lids 24-Piece Set
These best-selling food storage containers make the perfect gift for anyone and can be easily stored in your kitchen cabinet.
$55$46

Divide into Bins and Bags

Whether it's for the walk-in pantry or fridge, place items in clear plastic open bins by size and category for easy access. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out tea bags, packets and other smaller goods. 

Puricon Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
Puricon Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
Amazon
Puricon Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized. 
$16$12
Sorbus Fridge, Freezer and Pantry Stackable Organizer 6-Piece Set
Sorbus Fridge, Freezer and Pantry Stackable Organizers
Amazon
Sorbus Fridge, Freezer and Pantry Stackable Organizer 6-Piece Set
The top rated pantry organizers can be used to organize your kitchen cabinet, refrigerator, junk drawer or even your garage. You can literally store anything in these organizers. 
$44$35
Yesland Plastic Fridge Storage Containers With Handles 2-Pack
iDesign
Yesland Fridge Storage Containers with Handles
Amazon
Yesland Plastic Fridge Storage Containers With Handles 2-Pack
iDesign
These plastic organizers are great for keeping your fridge and freezer nice and tidy. After all, nobody wants to spend five minutes trying to find a condiment. 
$23$21
AirBaker Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 6
AirBaker Vacuum Storage Bags with Hand Pump Included
Amazon
AirBaker Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 6
These vacuum-sealed storage bags can condense your winter clothes, excessive cushions and more. 
$21$17

Tiered Shelves 

Things get lost in the pantry when you can't see what you already have (which can also lead to overbuying). Add height to your pantry organization with a step, tiered shelf to literally elevate visibility. One with a grippy, non-skid surface is ideal so items don't slide all over the place. 

Home Intuition 3-Tier Expandable Non-Skid Container Display Shelf
Home Intuition 3-Tier Expandable Display Shelf
Amazon
Home Intuition 3-Tier Expandable Non-Skid Container Display Shelf
This organizer isn't limited to the kitchen. Use this Home Intuition Expandable 3-Tier Organizer to declutter your figurines, perfumes, office supplies, craft supplies and more.
$22$20
MAIBOOMIA 4-Tier Mountable Spice Rack Organizer
Maiboomia 4-Tier Mountable Spice Rack Organizer
Amazon
MAIBOOMIA 4-Tier Mountable Spice Rack Organizer
Store and organize spice jars, sauces, bottles, vegetable cans, medicines and much more with these tiered shelves. By the way, you can mount these shelves on a wall, door or cabinet. 
$24$20

Store Produce in Containers 

Instead of shoving fruits and vegetables in the fridge drawers, keep them separated and tidy in individual clear containers, which also helps to keep them in the best condition (no more squished scallions). Opt for containers with non-toxic activated carbon filters that absorb ethylene gas, a removable basket for optimal airflow and adjustable vent, designed to slow down spoilage. 

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 8-Piece Set
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 8-Piece Set
Amazon
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 8-Piece Set
BPA-free and dishwasher-safe containers that features a built-in filter to help expand the freshness of your produce. 
$34$28
U/C Food Storage and Produce Saver Container 5-Piece Set
U/C Food Storage and Produce Save Containers 5-Piece Set
Amazon
U/C Food Storage and Produce Saver Container 5-Piece Set
Storage containers that are designed to keep your produce fresh for longer. Plus, they come with handles, so you can easily reorganize your fridge whenever you want. 
$38$35

Drink Mats and Organizers

Cans and bottles take up a lot of space. A rubber drink mat lets you stack beverages of all sizes and keep them in place -- no slipping or rolling around. 

Mindore 2-Tier Beverage Organizer for Refrigerator
Mindore 2-Tier Beverage Organizer
Amazon
Mindore 2-Tier Beverage Organizer for Refrigerator
Ditch the box and stack your cans and bottles using a neat method with this 2-tier beverage organizer.
$29$26
AKINLY Refrigerator Mats - 9 Pack
AKINLY Refrigerator Mats - 9 Pack
Amazon
AKINLY Refrigerator Mats - 9 Pack
Brighten up your refrigerator, drawers, cabinets and more with these washable AKINLY Refrigerator Mats.
$15$13

Pots and Pans Organizer

Let's face it, pots and pans are frustratingly bulky and not easy to store. Minimize clutter and damage by investing in a slide-out organizer. Adjustable vertical dividers customize to the sizes of your pots, pans and lids so they're stored nicely. 

Socont Expandable Pot Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments
Socont Expandable Pot Organizer Rack
Amazon
Socont Expandable Pot Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments
Add this expandable pot and lid organizer to your list of home organization ideas.
$29$23
Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet
Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet
Amazon
Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet
This 3-in-1 compact pot and pan organizer can perfectly fit on any countertop or in any cabinet.
$36$25

