The Best Perfumes for Women to Gift This Mother's Day — Dior, Chanel, Gucci and More
Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent or buying the mom in your life a Mother's Day gift of perfume, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.)
But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents to choose from. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion for you. Whether you like a floral, musky or woodsy scent, we have chosen a ton of different fragrances to make sure everyone's olfactory senses are covered.
If you're looking for a designer perfume to gift this Mother's Day, some of the fragrances we picked are from luxury beauty brands like Gucci, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera, Dior, Chanel, Burberry, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and more, so you can find a feminine fragrance that suits anyone.
We’ve rounded up the best fragrances you can buy to make your mom feel special, from refined eau de parfums with woodsy accords to bright and fresh citrus scents. Whatever you choose, spray liberally — life is too short to smell like basic soap all the time.
ET's Picks for Best Perfumes for Women:
This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 fluid ounces and is filled with fiery spice, notes of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. For the mom who likes luxury fashion, this is the perfect gift.
If Chanel No5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a spritz of this one -- a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum.
When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect a woody scent of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long.
Featuring notes of juniper berries, nutmeg, coriander, musks, ambery woods and vanilla, this parfum is one for him or her. Ask anyone, this Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum is one everyone needs in their collection.
Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming is a fresh scent from Christian Dior with notes of tangy red berries and Damascus roses and peonies.
Santal 33 Eau de Parfum is a unisex scent from Le Labo. It's a rich and woody style with a base of white musk and cardamom and the fragrance note leather, iris and cedarwood.
Whether she's a new mom or a seasoned mama, she won't turn her nose up at a bottle of Black Opium.
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum is not just a warm and sweet scent with vanilla bean accents, it's also a cruelty-free and sustainably sourced fragrance.
Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum from Juicy Couture is a sensual yet playful fragrance that's warm and sweet with notes of mandarin, gardenia and caramel.
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.
An iconic scent but quite possibly the most divisive perfume ever created. You either love Angel or you don’t -- there’s really no in between. For those who claim it as their favorite perfume. It’s the epitome of a gourmand fragrance and is meant to remind you of childhood innocence with notes that mimic the scents of cotton candy and chocolates. Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in a long lasting perfume.
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it making it the perfect perfume for a long day.
This adorable eau de toilette from Marc Jacobs is as sweet as the name suggests thanks to raspberries, crystallized cloudberries, daisy tree petals, jasmine milk and sugar musk. This women's perfume is housed in a quirky flower flaçon that will bring instant cheerfulness and positivity to any vanity.
If your mom is in the know, she'll love this scent from Billie Eilish—the bottle in the form of a gorgeous gold bust of the pop star is a gift in itself.
Lancôme's ethereal Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's beloved fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
Not sure what scent mom likes? Try this discover set from AllSaints. It includes Sunset Riot (pink pepper, orange blossom and cedarwood), Flora Mortis (black pepper, smoky orchid and amberwood), Concrete Rain Eau de Parfum (silver rain accord, black lily, orris concrete, orchid, sensual musk, cashmere woods and black cottonwood).
This is a heady blend of layered white floral fragrance -- gardenia, tuberose, rose and orange blossom -- combined with almond milk, iris, musk and ambrette seeds. The result: an addictive unique eau de parfum that will have everyone asking, "What are you wearing?"
The sweet-yet-sensual Good Girl from Carolina Herrera is an intoxicating blend of jasmine, cocoa, tonka bean, almond, coffee and tuberose, all wrapped up in a striking stiletto heel bottle.
Kayali Musk 12 contains notes of musk, lotus flower, freesia, and sheer jasmine. Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance said about Kayali, “[This scent makes me] want to have sex.” That is all we need to know.
La Vie Est Belle by Lancome is undeniably sexy. It's the buttery-sweet fragrance family with notes of raspberry, pink pepper, iris, vanilla, praline, and sandalwood.
If you know Gucci, then you know it does not disappoint when it comes to feminine fragrance. Gucci Bloom features top notes of oranges and green tea, while the middle notes features tuberose, jasmine sambac, and honeysuckle and the base notes features orris root, sandalwood, and honeysuckle.
This fragrance has notes of jasmine, lavender, and vanilla. Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum was inspired by Angelina Jolie so you know it's super sexy.
Another eco-friendly fragrance line, this U.K.-born brand features compostable boxes, sustainably-sourced ingredients and some of the most spectacularly beautiful (and recyclable!) bottles we’ve ever laid eyes on. Our favorite, Neon Rose, offers floral notes with its blend of rose and jasmine with bergamot, Sichuan pepper and pear for a fresh take on the classic fruity-floral perfume.
