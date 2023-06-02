Shopping

The Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Your Dad Will Actually Use

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts
Amazon, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Nike, Uncommon Goods and ET Online

Father’s Day is almost here, and we’re already scrambling after getting some not-so-subtle gift-related hints from all the father figures in our lives. No matter your budget, a customizable gift is a great way to show you care — as it is one-of-a-kind after all. To help you find the best personalized Father's Day gifts without bringing out the hot glue gun and crafting paper, we’ve picked out excellent customizable gifts dad would love to open on June 18th.

We’ve sleuthed the web to find the perfect personalized gifts from Amazon, Uncommon Goods, Shutterfly and more. Whether your dad, grandpa, husband or father-in-law can’t wait for his morning cup of coffee or has a serious case of wanderlust, the thought behind the personalization is sure to warm his heart.

From custom photo books to monogrammed luggage and cufflinks, you’re bound to find some inspiration for a great personalized gift idea below. Also, check out more gifting ideas for the dad in your life with ET’s Father's Day gift guides.

Shutterfly Best Dad Ever Photo Book
Shutterfly Best Dad Ever Photo Book
Shutterfly
Shutterfly Best Dad Ever Photo Book

Surprise Dad with a completely personalized photo album. Choose the size of the photo book, the cover type, page type and the cover photo and you're ready to fill this with your favorite memories of you and your father. 

$50$40
Mark & Graham Nomad Rugged Case For AirPods
Mark & Graham Nomad Rugged Case For AirPods
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Nomad Rugged Case For AirPods

Keep Dad's Apple AirPods safe with this durable and customizable case from Mark & Graham. Choose between multiple different fonts to monogram your dad's initials on this charging case. 

$30
Away The Carry On
Away The Carry On Suitcase
Away
Away The Carry On

Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. 

$325
WITH CUSTOMIZATION
Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board
Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board
Uncommon Goods
Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board

Treat Dad to a personalized cheese board, so he can enjoy endless charcuterie spreads when he's relaxing on his days off or when he's hosting his next party.

$86
Uncommon Goods Custom Super Dad Book
Custom Super Dad Book
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Custom Super Dad Book

Who wouldn't want to be transformed into their own superhero? Turn your dad into a comic book hero with this personalized comic book from Uncommon Goods.

$35
IrisJeweleryStudio Cuff Link Set for Him
Cufflink Set for Him
IrisJeweleryStudio
IrisJeweleryStudio Cuff Link Set for Him

Give your Dad or husband something nice to wear to all his formal events with these custom-made cufflinks.

$52+
Personalized Engraved Shot Glasses 6-Pack
Personalized Engraved Shot Glasses 6-Pack
Amazon
Personalized Engraved Shot Glasses 6-Pack

Engrave a memorable quote or saying on these personalized shot glasses, and your Dad is sure to love opening up this Father's Day gift. Clip the coupon and get 5% off this custom shot glass 6-pack.

$28$27
WITH COUPON
BaubleBar All Smiles Custom Blanket
All Smiles Custom Blanket
BaubleBar
BaubleBar All Smiles Custom Blanket

Help Dad lay back and lounge in style with this customizable (and cozy) throw blanket from BaubleBar. 

$98
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle

Make sure your father stays hydrated all summer long with the fully customizable Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle. You can choose the color of the cap, strap, bottle and boot. Once you finalize your dad's fave color combination, personalize it with some custom text or several Hydro Flask graphics.

$56
Personalized Coffee Mug
Personalized Coffee Mug
Amazon
Personalized Coffee Mug

A personalized photo mug is a major upgrade from the "World's Best Dad" coffee mug. Add your dad's favorite picture his family to this photo mug, and he'll be eager to wake up and enjoy his coffee every morning. 

$16
Uncommon Goods Personalized Backyard Brews Bottle Opener
Uncommon Goods Personalized Backyard Brews Bottle Opener
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Personalized Backyard Brews Bottle Opener

Everyone needs a durable bottle opener handy and ready. But we know your dad will love this personalized bottle opener from Uncommon Goods that's made from recycled metal.

$49
Men's Custom Braided Leather Bracelet
Men's Custom Braided Leather Bracelet
Amazon
Men's Custom Braided Leather Bracelet

Choose up to 7 names to engrave on this personalized leather bracelet, and you're pretty much set for giving Dad the best Father's Day gift this year. With the coupon, you can also get an extra 10% off this personalized leather bracelet.

$17$15
WITH COUPON

RELATED CONTENT:

Make His First Father's Day Special With the Best Gifts for New Dads

The Best Portable Grills to Get You Cooking Anywhere This Summer

The Best Amazon Father's Day Deals to Save on Gifts for Dad

Save 70% On Coach Wallets that Make Great Father's Day Gifts

Our Place Launches Redesigned Perfect Pot and New The Hot Grill

Nordstrom Rack Has Father's Day Gifts on Sale Starting at $15

The Best Meat Delivery Services for the Ultimate Memorial Day Cookout

The Best Ninja Kitchen Appliance Deals on Amazon

15 lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Love to Wear All Year

The 16 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More