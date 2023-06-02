The Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Your Dad Will Actually Use
Father’s Day is almost here, and we’re already scrambling after getting some not-so-subtle gift-related hints from all the father figures in our lives. No matter your budget, a customizable gift is a great way to show you care — as it is one-of-a-kind after all. To help you find the best personalized Father's Day gifts without bringing out the hot glue gun and crafting paper, we’ve picked out excellent customizable gifts dad would love to open on June 18th.
We’ve sleuthed the web to find the perfect personalized gifts from Amazon, Uncommon Goods, Shutterfly and more. Whether your dad, grandpa, husband or father-in-law can’t wait for his morning cup of coffee or has a serious case of wanderlust, the thought behind the personalization is sure to warm his heart.
From custom photo books to monogrammed luggage and cufflinks, you’re bound to find some inspiration for a great personalized gift idea below. Also, check out more gifting ideas for the dad in your life with ET’s Father's Day gift guides.
Surprise Dad with a completely personalized photo album. Choose the size of the photo book, the cover type, page type and the cover photo and you're ready to fill this with your favorite memories of you and your father.
Keep Dad's Apple AirPods safe with this durable and customizable case from Mark & Graham. Choose between multiple different fonts to monogram your dad's initials on this charging case.
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself.
Treat Dad to a personalized cheese board, so he can enjoy endless charcuterie spreads when he's relaxing on his days off or when he's hosting his next party.
Who wouldn't want to be transformed into their own superhero? Turn your dad into a comic book hero with this personalized comic book from Uncommon Goods.
Give your Dad or husband something nice to wear to all his formal events with these custom-made cufflinks.
Engrave a memorable quote or saying on these personalized shot glasses, and your Dad is sure to love opening up this Father's Day gift. Clip the coupon and get 5% off this custom shot glass 6-pack.
Help Dad lay back and lounge in style with this customizable (and cozy) throw blanket from BaubleBar.
Make sure your father stays hydrated all summer long with the fully customizable Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle. You can choose the color of the cap, strap, bottle and boot. Once you finalize your dad's fave color combination, personalize it with some custom text or several Hydro Flask graphics.
A personalized photo mug is a major upgrade from the "World's Best Dad" coffee mug. Add your dad's favorite picture his family to this photo mug, and he'll be eager to wake up and enjoy his coffee every morning.
Everyone needs a durable bottle opener handy and ready. But we know your dad will love this personalized bottle opener from Uncommon Goods that's made from recycled metal.
Choose up to 7 names to engrave on this personalized leather bracelet, and you're pretty much set for giving Dad the best Father's Day gift this year. With the coupon, you can also get an extra 10% off this personalized leather bracelet.
