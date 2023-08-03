The start of summer is underway, and we are experiencing some of the hottest days of the year, some even making history. To prepare for the sweatiest season, you'll need a few things: lightweight clothing, breathable bedding, water bottles to stay hydrated and cooling fans for every situation possible.

Unless you plan on staying inside with air conditioning all summer long, it's a good idea to invest in a portable fan or two to help beat the heat. Whether your summer plans include music festivals, long travel days, outdoor hikes or beach time, a portable fan provides instant relief from the blazing sun and stifling humidity. But you don't have to spend a lot to keep your cool.

To help you make the most of your summer plans, we've found the best portable fans on Amazon — all under $25. From foldable options that fit in your pocket to handy neck fans and USB-powered desk fans, there are so many ways to bring a cooling breeze to any situation.

The Best Portable Fans

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan With over 40,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot summer day at the shore. $25 $18 Shop Now

The Portable Neck Fan Amazon The Portable Neck Fan TikTok is all over this headphone-shaped portable neck fan from Amazon. Not only is it surprisingly powerful, but the fan is rechargeable via USB, has multiple speed options, and is made with comfortable food-grade silicone. $40 $30 Shop Now

Psecici Handheld Fan Amazon Psecici Handheld Fan You can use this portable option as a handheld fan, desk fan or neck fan, depending on your needs for the day. $20 $13 Shop Now

Scurry Portable Neck Fan Amazon Scurry Portable Neck Fan Not only does this neck fan keep you cool, but it also can be used as an aromatherapy tool and comes with color-changing LED lights. $20 $11 WITH COUPON Shop Now

