The Best Portable Fans Under $25 for Travel, Concerts and Keeping Cool All Summer Long

By Lauren Gruber
The start of summer is underway, and we are experiencing some of the hottest days of the year, some even making history. To prepare for the sweatiest season, you'll need a few things: lightweight clothing, breathable bedding, water bottles to stay hydrated and cooling fans for every situation possible.

Unless you plan on staying inside with air conditioning all summer long, it's a good idea to invest in a portable fan or two to help beat the heat. Whether your summer plans include music festivals, long travel days, outdoor hikes or beach time, a portable fan provides instant relief from the blazing sun and stifling humidity. But you don't have to spend a lot to keep your cool.

To help you make the most of your summer plans, we've found the best portable fans on Amazon — all under $25. From foldable options that fit in your pocket to handy neck fans and USB-powered desk fans, there are so many ways to bring a cooling breeze to any situation.

The Best Portable Fans

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan
Amazon
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

With over 40,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot summer day at the shore.

$25$18
Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan
Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan
Amazon
Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan

At under $15, you can purchase several of these portable fans to keep in your purse, desk and more.

$19$11
The Portable Neck Fan
The Portable Neck Fan
Amazon
The Portable Neck Fan

TikTok is all over this headphone-shaped portable neck fan from Amazon. Not only is it surprisingly powerful, but the fan is rechargeable via USB, has multiple speed options, and is made with comfortable food-grade silicone.

$40$30
Psecici Handheld Fan
Psecici Handheld Fan
Amazon
Psecici Handheld Fan

You can use this portable option as a handheld fan, desk fan or neck fan, depending on your needs for the day.

$20$13
SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desk Fan
SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desk Fan
Amazon
SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desk Fan

For days when your office AC isn't cutting it, this fan plugs into your computer via USB.

$17
Aocoolfan Mini Handheld Fan Portable Neck Fan
AOCOOLFAN Mini Handheld Fan Portable Neck Fan
Amazon
Aocoolfan Mini Handheld Fan Portable Neck Fan

This wearable neck fan is perfect for music festivals, hikes and long travel days.

$17$15
Fadachy Portable Mini Fan
Fadachy Portable Mini Fan
Amazon
Fadachy Portable Mini Fan

Available in pink, blue, black, white and green, this foldable fan doubles as a phone holder to keep you cool while you stream your favorite shows.

$22
FlyItem USB Mini Portable Fan
FlyItem® USB Mini Portable Fan
Amazon
FlyItem USB Mini Portable Fan

This tiny portable comes with a sponge that you can soak and insert to produce cool air.

$16$10
Scurry Portable Neck Fan
Scurry Portable Neck Fan
Amazon
Scurry Portable Neck Fan

Not only does this neck fan keep you cool, but it also can be used as an aromatherapy tool and comes with color-changing LED lights.

$20$11
WITH COUPON
snawowo Mini Baby Stroller Fan
snawowo Mini Baby Stroller Fan
Amazon
snawowo Mini Baby Stroller Fan

While this waterproof fan was built to clip onto strollers, its bendy arms mean you can use it virtually anywhere.

$29$19

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

