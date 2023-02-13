When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. With bigger ticket hardware though, it's best to be on the lookout for unbeatable Presidents' Day deals that make your home's new addition that much sweeter. Right now, Samsung is offering massive savings on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers to upgrade your laundry room for less.

Whether you are hoping to replace an old machine ahead of the new year or looking for a new washer-dryer set, Samsung washers and dryers are currently on sale for up to 40% off.

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,400 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Replacing your washer or dryer to keep up with demanding laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be life savers when it comes to keeping all your clothes and bedding fresh. From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers available right now.

Whether this year has taken its toll on your machines or you are working on a full laundry room remodel, shop the best Presidents' Day deals on Samsung's washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Samsung Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side. Which is an added bonus.

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

