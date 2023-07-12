We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's rest. With Prime Day 2023 dropping thousands of discounts today, nearly every major mattress brand is offering Black Friday-level deals for the Fourth of July to compete with Amazon this week. That means now is an excellent time to save on a new mattress with massive summer savings at these Prime Day-alternative mattress sales.

The hotter days of summer call for a bedroom refresh. With deep discounts on top brands like Nectar, Nolah, Avocado and Tuft & Needle, there's no better time to invest in a new bed. Don't miss your last chance to score a new mattress at some of the lowest prices of the year.

Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress for the warmer nights ahead, don't sleep on these summer mattress sales before they're gone. Below, check out all the best Prime Day mattress deals in 2023 that you can shop to give your bedroom setup the revamp it deserves.

The Best Competing Prime Day Mattress Deals

Avocado is offering savings up to $400 off best-selling Green and hybrid Vegan mattresses through July 31.

For two days only, you can save 35% off sitewide at Bear. You'll also score $400 of free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.

Save 30% on every mattress at Brooklyn Bedding through July 12, with promo code FLASH30.

Today is your last chance to get 20% off all Casper mattresses, bedding, pillows and more.

With Cocoon's mattress deals live until July 13, you can save 35% on all mattresses and snag a free gift of pillows and a sheet set with every mattress purchase.

DreamCloud's Prime Day sale is taking 40% off sitewide with prices starting from $499. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 40% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $799 Shop Now

The Helix mattress sale is offering a 25% discount on all mattress purchases with code DREAMDAY25 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.

Save up to $700 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with Leesa's summer sale. You'll also get a free mattress protector with your purchase of an adult mattress.

Leesa Hybrid Mattress Leesa Leesa Hybrid Mattress The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support. $1,999 $1,699 Shop Now

Black Friday is happening now at Mattress Firm where you can save up to $600 on mattresses from Sealy, Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more.

Nectar's competing Prime Day mattress sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this 4th of July deal before time runs out. $1,049 $699 Shop Now

Stay cool this summer with 30% off off of Nolah's award-winning cooling mattresses. You'll also get 2 free pillows worth $198 with your purchase.

Tuft & Needle's flash sale is offering up to 30% off all mattresses and up to 20% off bedding.

Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen In this hybrid mattress, the brand's Adaptive foam joins with Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs to offer optimal motion control and pressure relief. The diamond-infused memory foam moves heat away from you to keep you cool. $1,995 $1,596 Shop Now

The best Prime Day deals at Wayfair are taking up to 60% off mattresses from top-rated brands like Sealy, Beautyrest, Serta and more.

