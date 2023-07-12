Ever since Amazon Prime Day first launched in 2015, the month of July has morphed into a holiday shopping stretch with numerous retailers offering their own alternatives to Prime Day. Since shopping for major appliances can be expensive, we always have our eyes on savings events to score big-ticket items for less.

If you often catch yourself wishing for an upgraded washer and dryer, you don't want to miss Samsung's competing Prime Day sale. Washers and dryers aren’t cheap, but Samsung is knocking hundreds of dollars off the brand's smart laundry machines and sets this week.

Shop the Samsung Sale

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,500 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Now's the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities with this Prime Day appliance deal on our readers' favorite washer and dryer set.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. For a limited time, the Samsung Prime Day Sale is offering huge discounts on impressive washers and dryers to refresh your laundry room for less.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, shop all the best Prime Day deals on top-rated Samsung washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Best Prime Day Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Best Prime Day Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals from Dyson, LG, Shark & More

Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphones at Amazon Prime Day

Save Up to $1,200 on Samsung’s The Frame TV for Amazon Prime Day

The 35 Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

19 Best Amazon Prime Day Major Appliance Deals to Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Samsung Tech to Shop Now

These TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale Seriously Rival Prime Day

Samsung's Best Washer and Dryer Set Is $1,500 Off Right Now