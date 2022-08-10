Samsung's newest washer and dryer deals this month include huge savings on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers. Right now, you can save up to 30% off its best washers and dryers, including laundry pairs. Upgrading your washer or dryer to keep up with demanding laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be life savers when it comes to keeping all your clothes and bedding fresh.

Best Buy has the best Samsung washer and dryer deal this week with a best-selling smart laundry set bundle for $898 off. The front load washer's OptiWash automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent while the dryer's Super Speed Dry finishes a full load in 30 minutes.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best Samsung washer and dryer discounts happening this week. Whether the summer took its toll on your machines or you have children heading back to school, shop more of Samsung's best washer and dryer deals below to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Samsung Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, as an added bonus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Samsung Deals to Pre-Order the Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4 and Watch5

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Shop Savings on Galaxy S22, Z Fold3 and More

The Best Dyson Deals to Shop Now: Vacuums and Air Purifiers

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now: Casper, Allswell and More

Save Up to $1,000 on Samsung's Bestselling Frame TV Today

Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals: Get Up to 70% Off Plus $100 for Accessories