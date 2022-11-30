Shopping

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,700 On A Laundry Room Upgrade

By Wesley Horvath‍
Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung

When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. With bigger ticket hardware though, it's best to be on the lookout for that unbeatable holiday deal, which makes your home's new addition that much sweeter. Right now, Samsung is offering massive Cyber Week  2022 deals on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers to upgrade your laundry room for less.

Whether you are hoping to replace an old machine or looking for a new washer-dryer set, Samsung washers and dryers are currently on sale for up to 43% off. 

Shop Samsung Washer Deals

Shop Samsung Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest Cyber Week washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,720 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,720 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,278
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,373
GAS DRYER

Replacing your washer or dryer to keep up with demanding laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be life savers when it comes to keeping all your clothes and bedding fresh. From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers available right now. 

Whether this year has taken its toll on your machines or you are working on a full laundry room remodel, shop Cyber Week deals on Samsung's washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come. 

Cyber Week Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set

Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.

$2,898$2,478
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.
Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.

This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.

$1,599$1,439
Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Ivory
Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry
Samsung
Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Ivory

The Steam Santize+ option on this dryer keeps your extra sweaty and dirty clothes clean and smelling fresh — which is a huge relief as it's starting to warm up outside. Like its washing machine counterpart, this dryer is also available in the colors ivory white or brushed black.

$1,449$1,304
ELECTRIC
$1,549$1,394
GAS
Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.
Smart Dial FlexDry Dryer
Samsung
Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.

This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time. 

$1,999$1,199
ELECTRIC
$2,099$1,299
GAS
Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black
Samsung Smart Dial Dryer
Samsung
Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black

Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option.

$1,599$1,439
ELECTRIC
$1,699$1,529
GAS
Extra-Large Smart Dial Front Load Washer with MultiControl
Smart Dial Front Load Washer with MultiControl
Samsung
Extra-Large Smart Dial Front Load Washer with MultiControl

The AI technology on this front load washer actively recommends your wash cycle setting for each load, so you don't have to worry about if your dirty clothes are getting thoroughly cleaned. This model is available in either brushed black or ivory white.

$1,449$1,304

Cyber Week Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals 

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side. Which is an added bonus. 

Top Load Washer with Active Water Jet 4.5 cu. ft.
Top Load Washer with Active Water Jet
Samsung
Top Load Washer with Active Water Jet 4.5 cu. ft.

Pretreat your laundry with the faucet that's built into this model. And choose between three different color choices: platinum, white and brushed black. Plus, you can choose between an impeller and an agitator. Just so you know an impeller makes the machine is a bit quieter and uses less water than an agitator does (however, an impeller does cost a bit more).

$999$599
WITH AGITATOR
$999$599
WITH IMPELLER
Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.
Samsung Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator
Samsung
Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.

The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary. 

$849$559
WITH AGITATOR
$849$559
WITH IMPELLER
Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.
Smart Top Washer with Auto Dispense System
Samsung
Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.

When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)

$1,299$849

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Cyber Week sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more. 

