When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. If you often catch yourself wishing for an upgraded washer and dryer, you don't want to miss the deals on Samsung's top-rated models.

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,450 offa best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Samsung is also offering an extra $50 off on all washer and dryer sets, making now the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities with this deal on our readers' favorite washer and dryer set.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Washers and dryers aren’t cheap, but Samsung is knocking hundreds of dollars off the brand's smart laundry machines and sets this week to refresh your laundry room for less. From front load laundry machines to top load models, shop all the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Best Samsung Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Best Samsung Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

