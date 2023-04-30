Memorial Day is on the way and so are the huge home appliance sales. Whether you are hoping to replace an old machine ahead of the start of summer or looking for a new washer-dryer set, Samsung is rolling out deals now. The Samsung Spring Black Friday Sale is offering some of the best appliance deals all year, including the brand's top-rated washer and dryers.

Shop the Samsung Sale

Now through Wednesday, May 3, Samsung is offering early Memorial Day savings on impressive washers and dryers to upgrade your laundry room for less. If you’ve been waiting for that perfect opportunity to upgrade your laundry cleaning capabilities, now’s the time.

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,400 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. With bigger ticket hardware though, it's best to be on the lookout for unbeatable savings that make your home's new addition that much sweeter. From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers available right now.

Ahead, shop the best early Memorial Day appliance deals on top-rated Samsung washers and dryers to make spring cleaning and laundry day easier for years to come.

Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Samsung Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side. Which is an added bonus.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Appliance Deals to Shop from Samsung's Spring Black Friday Sale

The Samsung Frame TV Is On Sale at Amazon for Up to $900 Off Right Now

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop Now

Save Up to 30% On Dyson Vacuums and Purifying Fans at Wayfair

Save $1,400 On Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set This Week

Shop The Best Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials at Amazon

Save $105 on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Alternative from Amazon

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get Organized This Spring