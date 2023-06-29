Thigh chafing — not-so-affectionately called chub rub — is a common problem for many women. While chafing is annoying any time of year, the summer heat seems to push it into overdrive. There are a few anti-chafe skincare products for your thighs now on the market, but one of the easiest ways to prevent chafing is by selecting the right pair of shorts.

Lightweight shorts that you can wear underneath your favorite summer dresses are a necessity for preventing unwanted irritation and pain. Anti-chafing shorts can be worn as undergarments, while styles such as bicycle shorts can be worn on their own. We searched the web thigh -- err, high -- and low for the best anti-chafe shorts to protect your legs this summer.

Whether you're looking for anti-chafe shorts you can easily move around in or those that provide a bit of compression, we've got you (and your inner thighs) covered. We even found the best alternative anti-chafe products for when shorts just won't do. Check out a wide range of anti-chafe shorts and the best anti-chafe products below.

Best Anti-Chafing Shorts

Werena Slip Shorts Amazon Werena Slip Shorts These slip shorts on Amazon have a romantic lace detail. Along with being anti-chafing, they also won't roll down at the waist. $17 Shop Now

Best Anti-Chafing Products

BodyGlide For Her Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon BodyGlide For Her Anti-Chafe Balm With over 5,900 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can trust this balm stick to keep chafing at bay. Just apply a layer or two to the inner thighs, under bra straps, skin creases, and anywhere you experience chafing to prevent irritation. $11 $9 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Oprah’s Favorite Pants and More Summer Styles at Spanx's Sale

15 Work-Appropriate Summer Fashion Essentials for Women

Channel This Year's Hottest Trend — Barbiecore — With These 19 Pieces

The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $20

The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

15 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon for Cute Coverage this Summer