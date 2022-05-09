Shopping

The Best Sleeper Sofas to Shop on a Budget — 10 Comfortable Yet Affordable Sofa Beds

By ETonline Staff
Walmart

Arguably one of the best parts of having your own home or apartment is getting to play host to overnight guests of your own. And while there's something so exciting about the prospect of getting to open up your home to those closest to you, the task can also prove to be a bit of a hassle — especially when it comes to figuring out the sleeping arrangements.

Sure, you can pop out your handy air mattress and hidden linens, but the benefit to having a comfortable, more permanent sleeping spot is undeniable (probably for both you and your guest). Hence, the allure of the sleeper sofa. Even if you don't have an extra guest room or unused corner of your home, you can maximize any ordinary living room space with the help of a sleeper sofa or sofa bed — which can double as a classic couch or pull-out bed, thanks to the furniture piece's built-in mattress.

Ahead, we've found the best sleeper sofas to shop on a budget, from cheap couches and sectionals to futons. Plus, check out our picks for the best furniture we found through TikTok, and shop the best mattress sales and deals and bedding. 

Treat any overnight guest to a great night of sleep with this plush Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional.

$500
With both a pull-out bed and spacious storage chaise, this couch provides functionality for any small space living. 

$790$700
Spice up your space with the retro vibe provided by Novogratz's Brittany Leather Futon — crafted with a ribbed tufted cushioned back.

$390$340
Overstock's contemporary, convertible sofa boasts a bonded leather-make and split-back adjustable mechanism for added flexibility.

$490$417
Embrace a lighter, more neutral color palette this spring with this classic, contemporary sofa bed.

$760$509
Nothing says sophisticated like a sleek, velvet futon — especially with this deep green-colored Perdue Square Arm Sleeper Sofa.

$865$520
Not only does this couch include an easily convertible pull-out bed, it also provides storage for your guests to organize their belongings without cluttering your space. 

$760
This space-saving sleeper sofa easily pops into a bed, which can sleep at least 2 sleepers. 

$750$650
The Atwater Living Zoey Futon can convert into a full-size sleeping lounger — and its tufted material makes it super chic for any home or living space.

$485$303
Dive into a deeper color this spring with Urban Outfitters' Natalie 2-Seat Sleeper Sofa — complete with a fold-out sleep cushion and comfort-boosting design.

$599

