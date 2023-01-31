Arguably one of the best parts of having your own home or apartment is getting to play host to overnight guests of your own. And while there's something so exciting about the prospect of getting to open up your home to those closest to you, the task can also prove to be a bit of a hassle — especially when it comes to figuring out the sleeping arrangements.

Sure, you can pop out your handy air mattress and hidden linens, but the benefit to having a comfortable, more permanent sleeping spot is undeniable (probably for both you and your guest). Hence, the allure of the sleeper sofa. Even if you don't have an extra bed or unused corner of your home, sleeper sofas are exceptionally useful pieces of furniture because they can transform almost any room into an instant guest room. You can maximize any ordinary living room space with the help of a convertible sofa that doubles as a classic couch or pull-out bed.

Ahead, we've found the best sleeper sofas to shop on a budget, from cheap couches and sectionals to futons. All of our top-rated picks cost less than $500 and are much more comfortable than an air mattress. Plus, check out our picks for the best space-saving furniture at Amazon, and shop the best mattress deals and bedding discounts to update your home.

Chloe Futon Amazon Chloe Futon Chevron stitching adds an extra touch of chic style to this affordable sofa bed. Choose from any of the 8 seriously beautiful colors. $369 Shop Now

Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper Wayfair Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper This sofa bed combines thick cushioning with tufted velvet, sleek arms, tapered wooden legs, and a vintage look. With a variety of colors to match your décor, this sofa can fit perfectly with a contemporary look, classic style, or more rustic-looking living space and offer overnight guests a perfectly comfortable place to spend the night. $930 $370 Shop Now

Mesilla Futon Ashley Furniture Mesilla Futon This marine blue futon includes 2 USB ports and a power cord that your guests will surely appreciate. $250 Shop Now

