Slip into something more cheerful this spring.
Spring is here, but, in most places, there is still a chill in the air — especially on cloudy days or when the sun goes down.
Due to the in-between forecasts, it's time to retire your heavy winter coats in exchange for lightweight spring jackets. Whether you're going for a stroll in the park or heading to the beach, the right spring jacket can help take your look to the next level and keep you comfortable when the temperatures dip. We've found options that look good over your spring 'fits, like airy dresses and workout sets.
This season, we're loving embroidered flower cardigans, cropped fits and jean jackets. We've found jackets that can go over your spring dresses, as well as others to pair with your workout looks. Some are pretty warm while others are more lightweight and breathable, depending on the temperature where you live.
Below, check out the best spring 2024 jackets for women. There's a jacket for your budget and style ahead from Vuori, Lulus, Levi's and more brands. Some are even on sale now, while others are selling out fast and this is your last chance to snag them.
L*Space Sonoma Jacket
This is the jacket you need for colder spring moments. It has a cropped fit and goes with so many outfits.
Vuori Canyon Insulated Jacket
Pop this pistachio jacket over your spring athleisure wear for a sporty look.
Lulus Chosen Charm Cream Knit Open-Front Embroidered Shrug Sweater
A compliment-magnet floral embroidered cardigan is an obvious must for your spring wardrobe. They are selling out fast, so shop now.
Splendid x Rachelove Cropped Blazer
Dress up in this lightweight cotton cropped blazer by influencer Rachel Love and clothing brand Splendid.
Cider V-Neck Button Flower Cardigan
This floral cardi is going fast and comes in several color combos.
Levi's '90s Trucker
A classic jean jacket pairs perfectly with girly floral dresses.
Reformation Irene Linen Jacket
This nautical linen jacket needs to be taken to the beach ASAP.
Superdown Kathy Cut Off Jacket
Pair this cropped jean jacket with high-waisted looks.
Verdusa Women's Bow Knot Drop Shoulder Cardigan Sweater
This adorable v-neck cardigan, embellished with a scattering of bows along the center, perfectly captures the essence of the coquette aesthetic.
CorBuyit Women's Double Breasted Trench Coat
Trench coats stand as a timeless wardrobe staple, and this double-breasted style provides both breathability and style.
Dokotoo Spring Blazer
Whether you're heading to the office or off to a girls' night out, this elegant pink blazer effortlessly makes a statement.