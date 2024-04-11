Style

The Best Spring Jackets for Women: Shop Cardigans, Jean Jackets, Blazers and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lulus Chosen Charm Cream Knit Open-Front Embroidered Shrug Sweater
Lulus
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:15 PM PDT, April 11, 2024

Slip into something more cheerful this spring.

Spring is here, but, in most places, there is still a chill in the air — especially on cloudy days or when the sun goes down.

Due to the in-between forecasts, it's time to retire your heavy winter coats in exchange for lightweight spring jackets. Whether you're going for a stroll in the park or heading to the beach, the right spring jacket can help take your look to the next level and keep you comfortable when the temperatures dip. We've found options that look good over your spring 'fits, like airy dresses and workout sets.

This season, we're loving embroidered flower cardigans, cropped fits and jean jackets. We've found jackets that can go over your spring dresses, as well as others to pair with your workout looks. Some are pretty warm while others are more lightweight and breathable, depending on the temperature where you live.

Below, check out the best spring 2024 jackets for women. There's a jacket for your budget and style ahead from Vuori, Lulus, Levi's and more brands. Some are even on sale now, while others are selling out fast and this is your last chance to snag them.

L*Space Sonoma Jacket

L*Space Sonoma Jacket
L*Space

L*Space Sonoma Jacket

This is the jacket you need for colder spring moments. It has a cropped fit and goes with so many outfits. 

Vuori Canyon Insulated Jacket

Vuori Canyon Insulated Jacket
Vuori

Vuori Canyon Insulated Jacket

Pop this pistachio jacket over your spring athleisure wear for a sporty look. 

$188 $150

Shop Now

Lulus Chosen Charm Cream Knit Open-Front Embroidered Shrug Sweater

Lulus Chosen Charm Cream Knit Open-Front Embroidered Shrug Sweater
Lulus

Lulus Chosen Charm Cream Knit Open-Front Embroidered Shrug Sweater

A compliment-magnet floral embroidered cardigan is an obvious must for your spring wardrobe. They are selling out fast, so shop now.

Splendid x Rachelove Cropped Blazer

Splendid x Rachelove Cropped Blazer
Splendid

Splendid x Rachelove Cropped Blazer

Dress up in this lightweight cotton cropped blazer by influencer Rachel Love and clothing brand Splendid.

$228 $112

Shop Now

Cider V-Neck Button Flower Cardigan

Cider V-Neck Button Flower Cardigan
Cider

Cider V-Neck Button Flower Cardigan

This floral cardi is going fast and comes in several color combos.

Levi's '90s Trucker

Levi's '90s Trucker
Levi's

Levi's '90s Trucker

A classic jean jacket pairs perfectly with girly floral dresses.

Reformation Irene Linen Jacket

Reformation Irene Linen Jacket
Reformation

Reformation Irene Linen Jacket

This nautical linen jacket needs to be taken to the beach ASAP.

Superdown Kathy Cut Off Jacket

Superdown Kathy Cut Off Jacket
Revolve

Superdown Kathy Cut Off Jacket

Pair this cropped jean jacket with high-waisted looks.

Verdusa Women's Bow Knot Drop Shoulder Cardigan Sweater

Verdusa Women's Bow Knot Drop Shoulder Cardigan Sweater
Amazon

Verdusa Women's Bow Knot Drop Shoulder Cardigan Sweater

This adorable v-neck cardigan, embellished with a scattering of bows along the center, perfectly captures the essence of the coquette aesthetic.

CorBuyit Women's Double Breasted Trench Coat

CorBuyit Women's Double Breasted Trench Coat
Amazon

CorBuyit Women's Double Breasted Trench Coat

Trench coats stand as a timeless wardrobe staple, and this double-breasted style provides both breathability and style.

$70 $35

Shop Now

Dokotoo Spring Blazer

Dokotoo Spring Blazer
Amazon

Dokotoo Spring Blazer

Whether you're heading to the office or off to a girls' night out, this elegant pink blazer effortlessly makes a statement.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Abercrombie's TikTok-Viral Jeans Are Over 30% Off — Shop the Sale

Sales & Deals

Abercrombie's TikTok-Viral Jeans Are Over 30% Off — Shop the Sale

Stanley Launched a Mother's Day Gift Shop With Limited-Edition Colors

Gifts

Stanley Launched a Mother's Day Gift Shop With Limited-Edition Colors

The 14 Best Spring Wedding Dresses for Every Dress Code

Style

The 14 Best Spring Wedding Dresses for Every Dress Code

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring

Best Lists

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring

Tags:

Latest News