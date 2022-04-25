The warmer months are a time to refresh our homes in preparation for some much-needed relaxation after action-packed days. To help start spring off right with a new mattress and bedding, there are currently unbeatable discounts across top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Awara, Cocoon by Sealy and more, that will all help to guarantee you a good night's rest.

Many major brands have launched spring mattress sales and Mother's Day deals to make it easier to upgrade your bed without breaking your budget — so, it's an excellent time to find a deal on the perfect mattress that suits your every need and sleep style.

Whether you're looking to replace an old twin mattress with a fresh snooze-inducing queen mattress to help you get optimal rest, or you want to try a puffy mattress or hybrid mattress with an adjustable base, or perhaps you need a new mattress topper or mattress protector, or you want to see what kind of memory foam mattress you can get on sale — there's a quality mattress deal for whatever kind of sleeper you are. While you're browsing through mattresses, don't forget to check out these cute pajama sets and cozy loungewear.

Ahead, find all of the must-know mattress sales and bedding deals going on right now to help you get better sleep. We've been watching them for months and these are all the mattress deals worth shopping today.

The Best Mattress Sales Happening Right Now

Allswell

For a limited time, shoppers can take 20% off mattresses, and 25% off bed, bath, and spa products with the code THANKSMOM — happening now through May 9.

Amerisleep

Use code AS450 to take $450 off any of Amerisleep's popular mattresses with free delivery through Sunday, April 24.

Awara Sleep

Awara is taking $300 off all mattresses, even the Premier, and giving you a cotton sheet set, 2 pillows, and a mattress protector for free until April 25.

Casper Mattress

Take up to 30% off select mattresses and up to 50% on bedding and more at Casper's Final Sales event.

Cocoon by Sealy

Check out Cocoon's Earth Day Sale to get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set until April 25.

DreamCloud

During DreamCloud's spring sale, you can take $200 off any mattress and get $499-worth of accessories for free through April 25.

Layla Sleep

Layla's Spring Mattress Sale is running through May 2. Get two free pillows and up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and the Memory Foam Mattress.

Leesa

Leesa is offering up to $400 off mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend. You'll also get two free pillows with your mattress for extra savings.

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm has mattresses starting as low as $160. Take up to 50% off select mattresses from brands like Serta, Sealy, Sleepys and more. Plus, get a Queen bed for a twin price.

Nectar Sleep

Shop Nectar's Big Snooze Sale and get $100 off your mattress with a free sheet set, mattress protector, and premium pillows worth $499 until April 25.

Nolah

Take up to $700 off all mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of over $900 at Nolah's Spring Sale.

Purple

Get $150 off a Purple Mattress or Purple Plus Mattress and free sheets for cushioned comfort and perfect support this spring.

Saatva

Saatva's luxury mattresses are all 12% off through Monday, April 25. Take up to $450 off during the Earth Day Super Sales Event. Get $389 off the Solaire Adjustable Mattress, which is customizable with 50 precise firmness options.

Solaire Adjustable Mattress Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress Saatva's adjustable mattress not only has 50 precise firmness settings on both sides, but is also breathable & cooling for those who sleep hot. This mattress is the best of both worlds — luxurious comfort and pressure-relieving support.

Tempur-Pedic

Use code 300FREE for $300 in free accessories with your Tempur-Pedic mattress.

Wayfair

Check out early Way Day 2022 deals on mattresses starting at $92 with discounts on big names like Sealy, Casper, Serta, and Tempur-Pedic.

