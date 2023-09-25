After a long day, a great way to unwind is getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up with your snack of choice and catching up on your favorite shows and movies. With so many streaming platforms to choose from, it can be pricey to subscribe to them all. But if you get lucky, you can score a great deal when signing up to reduce the total cost of those monthly fees.

Just in time for the start of cozy season, some of the most popular streaming services are celebrating fall by slashing prices on subscriptions. If you want to catch up on this year's best movies or add new binge-worthy shows to your lineup, these deals mark the perfect opportunity to sign up. From discounts as steep as 50% off to month-long free trials, these streaming service deals are the incentive you've been waiting for to make the apps even more worth your while.

Keep scrolling to learn how to save on streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

The Best Streaming Deals Available Now

The Sling TV deal is currently offering 50% off your first month of streaming, making the service one of the most affordable options for watching live TV like the 2023-2024 NFL season. With Sling TV plans offering up to four concurrent streams, your family can view their favorite shows from multiple rooms.

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month of any Sling tier. $40 $20 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

Now through Wednesday, October 11, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 down from the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month. That's 29% off the usual price and you'll also get Disney+ and ESPN+ included for even more streaming options.

Bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ to save on all three subscriptions. Just this bundle will provide so many options to stream at your fingertips. You'll get all the great shows and movies that come with Disney+, including the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as well as the great content and originals on Hulu like The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. Plus, endless sports on ESPN+.

With Amazon's October Prime Day right around the corner on October 10 and 11, now's the time to sign up for a Prime membership and reap the benefits — including free access to Prime Video for 30 days. From Thursday Night Football to the Emmy award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video has thousands of on-demand movies and shows.

Prime Video Amazon Prime Video Stream blockbuster movies, hit shows, award-winning Amazon originals on Prime Video. New members can enjoy a free 30-day trial of Prime and then it is just $14.99 per month. $15/month Free 30-Day Trial Sign Up for Amazon Prime

Right now, you can try Apple TV+ free for seven days before paying the monthly fee of $6.99. Along with the new season of The Morning Show, you can also watch hit TV shows and original movies like Severance, Ted Lasso, and the Oscar-winning drama Coda.

