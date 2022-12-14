As the winter weather starts to sink in, nothing is better than getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up and catching up on streaming shows and movies. And with holiday deals from all your favorite streaming services, there’s never been a better time to sign up. You never know where your next favorite show or movie will be!

The most popular video and streaming platforms are celebrating the holidays by slashing prices on subscription packages. If you’ve been wanting to catch up on this year's best movies or add new binge-worthy shows to your lineup, Cyber Week deals have been extended into the new year. Paramount Plus is discounting its plans by 50% just in time to watch the Yellowstone prequel 1923. You can also bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus to save on all three subscriptions.

Keep scrolling to save on Hulu, Discovery+, Starz, Paramount Plus, and more.

Paramount+ Paramount+ Paramount+ Until January 2, get 50% off an annual plan for your first year. With the discount, you’ll be able to subscribe to the ad-supported Essential plan for $24.99 instead of $49.99 or the ad-free Premium plan for $49.99 instead of $99.99. $100/YEAR $50/YEAR AD-FREE PREMIUM PLANS Sign Up Now

Discovery+ Discovery+ Discovery+ There’s something for everyone on Discovery+, so you won’t want to miss out on this incredible deal. If you're a Verizon customer, you can get 6 months of the service for free to enjoy more than 70,000 shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network, and HGTV. 6 MONTHS FREE FOR VERIZON CUSTOMERS Sign Up Now

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Want to watch live TV and on-demand content wherever you are? Check out Sling TV and stream the biggest games, holiday movies, news and more. Now you can save 50% on your first month of Sling TV for only $20.

$40 $20 FOR FIRST MONTH Sign Up Now

STARZ Starz STARZ Right now, you can get STARZ for $3 a month for three months to watch new shows like The BMF Documentary and the extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home. $3/MONTH FOR 3 MONTHS Sign Up Now

From Starz to Showtime, some of Amazon Prime Video's most popular streaming channels are also now available for $1.99 for the first two months. To access these deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership, so if you don't currently have one sign up now for a 30-day free trial.

