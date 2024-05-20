Shop
Style

The Best Sundresses for Summer: Shop Top Styles From Free People, Lulus, Princess Polly and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hill House Home dress
Hill House Home
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:20 PM PDT, May 20, 2024

Ugrade your summer wardrobe with new dresses for soaking up the sun.

TikTok is up in arms about one simple question: What exactly is a sundress? The more you scroll and think about it, the more confused you may become. The issue is that there's not necessarily a solid consensus, at least on TikTok.

Let's start with a true definition. Merriam-Webster says a sundress is "a dress with an abbreviated bodice usually exposing the shoulders, arms and back." Most designers and stylists agree with these basic details.

What we know for sure is that a sundress is the quintessential summer wardrobe staple perfect for popping on and looking good for just about any occasion with ease. We've found some of the best sundresses on the market this year, with styles featuring floral prints, ruffles, ruching and more. Whether you're invited to a summer wedding or brunch, the trusty sundress may be your best bet.

So take a twirl in the best sundresses of summer 2024 ahead. Snag a dress for your budget and style from Free People, Lulus, Princess Polly and other top brands. 

Free People Vivi Mini

Free People Vivi Mini
Free People

Free People Vivi Mini

This cotton mini has cutouts at the side and back, plus features lace and bows for a girly look.

Shy Velvet Summer Dress

Shy Velvet Summer Dress
Amazon

Shy Velvet Summer Dress

This flowy pink dress has cute cutouts. 

$53 $39

Shop Now

Saylor Suzi Dress

Saylor Suzi Dress
Shopbop

Saylor Suzi Dress

The bodice of this sweet pink dress ties at the back.

Reformation Daria Linen Dress

Reformation Daria Linen Dress
Reformation

Reformation Daria Linen Dress

Keep cool in this white linen dress with a scoop neckline.

Pinup Fashion Summer Plus Size Sundress

Pinup Fashion Summer Plus Size Sundress
Amazon

Pinup Fashion Summer Plus Size Sundress

This pretty floral print maxi dress comes in plus sizes. 

Princess Polly Dasha Mini Dress White Floral Tall

Princess Polly Dasha Mini Dress White Floral Tall
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Dasha Mini Dress White Floral Tall

Tall babes assemble: This floral mini is long enough for you. 

The Ribbon Charlotte Nap Dress

The Ribbon Charlotte Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Ribbon Charlotte Nap Dress

This basketweave vine print is perfect for this cute pleated skirt dress.

Lulus Endlessly Breezy Periwinkle Linen Smocked Lace-Up Midi Dress

Lulus Endlessly Breezy Periwinkle Linen Smocked Lace-Up Midi Dress
Lulus

Lulus Endlessly Breezy Periwinkle Linen Smocked Lace-Up Midi Dress

This midi dress has a cool lace-up detail to cinch your waist.

The Elise Nap Dress

The Elise Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Elise Nap Dress

This tiered dress shines in an organza dot print.

Lulus Darling Sensation Black Floral Jacquard Strapless Mini Dress

Lulus Darling Sensation Black Floral Jacquard Strapless Mini Dress
Lulus

Lulus Darling Sensation Black Floral Jacquard Strapless Mini Dress

This strapless mini with a foldover neckline features a green and purple floral print on a dark backdrop.

Dokotoo Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress

Dokotoo Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress
Amazon

Dokotoo Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress

Pop on this flutter-sleeve dress with a bow.

$44 $36

with coupon

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: 

'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic

Style

'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic

The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Summer Long

Style

The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Summer Long

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $24

Shop

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $24

The Best Summer Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

Style

The Best Summer Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

The 14 Best Spring Wedding Dresses for Every Dress Code

Style

The 14 Best Spring Wedding Dresses for Every Dress Code

We’re Obsessed With Hill House Home’s New Summer 2024 Nap Dress Prints

Style

We’re Obsessed With Hill House Home’s New Summer 2024 Nap Dress Prints

Tags:

Latest News