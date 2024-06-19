Shop
Style

The Best Sundresses for Summer: Shop Top Styles from Free People, Princess Polly, Lulus and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hill House Home dress
Hill House Home
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 12:35 PM PDT, June 19, 2024

Ugrade your summer wardrobe with new dresses for soaking up the sun.

TikTok is up in arms about one simple question: What exactly is a sundress? The more you scroll and think about it, the more confused you may become. The issue is that there's not necessarily a solid consensus, at least on TikTok.

Let's start with a true definition. Merriam-Webster says a sundress is "a dress with an abbreviated bodice usually exposing the shoulders, arms and back." Most designers and stylists agree with these basic details.

What we know for sure is that a sundress is the quintessential summer wardrobe staple perfect for popping on and looking good for just about any occasion with ease. We've found some of the best sundresses on the market this year, with styles featuring floral prints, ruffles, ruching and more. Whether you're invited to a summer wedding or brunch, the trusty sundress may be your best bet.

So take a twirl in the best sundresses of summer 2024 ahead. Snag a dress for your budget and style from Free PeoplePrincess PollyLulus and other top brands.

Free People Vivi Mini

Free People Vivi Mini
Free People

Free People Vivi Mini

This cotton mini has cutouts at the side and back, plus features lace and bows for a girly look.

Princess Polly Dasha Mini Dress White Floral

Princess Polly Dasha Mini Dress White Floral
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Dasha Mini Dress White Floral

This dainty floral mini dress boasts a square neckline with scalloped lace detailing.

Shy Velvet Summer Dress

Shy Velvet Summer Dress
Amazon

Shy Velvet Summer Dress

This flowy pink dress has cute cutouts. 

$53 $30

Shop Now

ASTR the Label Strapless Bubble Hem Dress

ASTR the Label Strapless Bubble Hem Dress
Nordstrom

ASTR the Label Strapless Bubble Hem Dress

With a bubbly hemline and back cutout, this strapless dress is the perfect choice for an outdoor brunch or a beachside dinner.

Hill House Home The Elise Nap Dress

Hill House Home The Elise Nap Dress
Hill House Home

Hill House Home The Elise Nap Dress

This tiered dress shines in an organza dot print.

Dokotoo Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress

Dokotoo Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress
Amazon

Dokotoo Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress

Pop on this flutter-sleeve dress with a bow.

$39 $35

with coupon

Shop Now

Lulus Endlessly Breezy Periwinkle Linen Smocked Lace-Up Midi Dress

Lulus Endlessly Breezy Periwinkle Linen Smocked Lace-Up Midi Dress
Lulus

Lulus Endlessly Breezy Periwinkle Linen Smocked Lace-Up Midi Dress

This midi dress has a cool lace-up detail to cinch your waist.

Windsor Love's In The Air Floral Chiffon A-Line Dress

Windsor Love's In The Air Floral Chiffon A-Line Dress
Windsor

Windsor Love's In The Air Floral Chiffon A-Line Dress

This floral chiffon short dress has a sweetheart neckline and corset-trim bodice for a romantic look.

Saylor Suzi Dress

Saylor Suzi Dress
Shopbop

Saylor Suzi Dress

The bodice of this sweet pink dress ties at the back.

Pinup Fashion Summer Plus Size Sundress

Pinup Fashion Summer Plus Size Sundress
Amazon

Pinup Fashion Summer Plus Size Sundress

This pretty floral print maxi dress comes in plus sizes. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Meghan Markle’s Linen Dress Is a Summer Must-Have and It's on Sale Now

Style

Meghan Markle’s Linen Dress Is a Summer Must-Have and It's on Sale Now

'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic

Style

'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic

The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Summer Long

Style

The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Summer Long

The Best Summer Wedding Dresses for Every Dress Code

Style

The Best Summer Wedding Dresses for Every Dress Code

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $25

Style

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $25

The Best Summer Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

Style

The Best Summer Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

Tags: