TikTok is up in arms about one simple question: What exactly is a sundress? The more you scroll and think about it, the more confused you may become. The issue is that there's not necessarily a solid consensus, at least on TikTok.

Let's start with a true definition. Merriam-Webster says a sundress is "a dress with an abbreviated bodice usually exposing the shoulders, arms and back." Most designers and stylists agree with these basic details.

What we know for sure is that a sundress is the quintessential summer wardrobe staple perfect for popping on and looking good for just about any occasion with ease. We've found some of the best sundresses on the market this year, with styles featuring floral prints, ruffles, ruching and more. Whether you're invited to a summer wedding or brunch, the trusty sundress may be your best bet.

So take a twirl in the best sundresses of summer 2024 ahead. Snag a dress for your budget and style from Free People, Princess Polly, Lulus and other top brands.

