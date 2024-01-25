Are you ready for some serious football — and to host your own Super Bowl viewing party at home?

Walmart has plenty of exciting discounts on TVs just in time for the big game, with some of the most popular TV brands on the market on sale to help save you hundreds this season. If your 2024 resolution includes enhancing kitting out your living room with a bigger screen or creating a sweet new entertainment hub for the Super Bowl, you're going to want to high-tail it to Walmart.com now.

It's not like you have to use this TV just for watching football, though. Think about all the shows, movies, games, events and moments you can watch on it. Now's a good time to go ahead and bring a new one home. Walmart has tons of great offers on TVs that serve up exceptional picture quality without breaking the bank.

There are models from leading brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and more, with hundreds of dollars off some of the most sought-after TVs you can buy right now. But with so many different options out there, how do you figure out which one is the right TV for you?

Compare and contrast brightness, HDR effects, bright hues, deep darks, latency, and much more. And if you're a streaming fan, determine whether the TV supports that natively or if you need to use a streaming device to watch your favorite content. Walmart's TVs on sale cater to all these needs and more, with some especially affordable options under $200.

Don't wait too long to explore Walmart's best Super Bowl TV deals, though. These discounts are only available until they're sold out. Make your choice soon to upgrade your viewing experience for Super Bowl LVIII and the whole year ahead – but act fast so you don't miss out.

Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Walmart

Samsung 50" The Frame TV Walmart Samsung 50" The Frame TV See your favorite teams duke it out in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching football, this TV transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork. $1,297 959 Shop Now

Samsung 65" Q80C QLED TV Walmart Samsung 65" Q80C QLED TV This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for a football game. $1,499 $1,098 Shop Now

LG UHD UQ75 Series 43” Walmart LG UHD UQ75 Series 43” LG's 4K UHD TV has an a5 Gen AI 5 Processor to help bring the big game home to you, with gorgeous colors, crisp blacks, and ethereal whites to make you feel like you're right under the bright lights of the stadium. $380 $349 Shop Now

LG C3 Series 65" 4K OLED TV Walmart LG C3 Series 65" 4K OLED TV This TV is a wonderful, low-profile option that can be dressed up when needed for big events like the Super Bowl and can fade into the background when you're not using it. Much like Samsung's The Frame TV, it can be used to display artwork and your favorite photos like a large canvas. $1,797 $1,597 Shop Now

