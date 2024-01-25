Enjoy the Super Bowl from the most comfortable seat in your home this year with a selection of the best TV deals at Walmart now.
Are you ready for some serious football — and to host your own Super Bowl viewing party at home?
Walmart has plenty of exciting discounts on TVs just in time for the big game, with some of the most popular TV brands on the market on sale to help save you hundreds this season. If your 2024 resolution includes enhancing kitting out your living room with a bigger screen or creating a sweet new entertainment hub for the Super Bowl, you're going to want to high-tail it to Walmart.com now.
It's not like you have to use this TV just for watching football, though. Think about all the shows, movies, games, events and moments you can watch on it. Now's a good time to go ahead and bring a new one home. Walmart has tons of great offers on TVs that serve up exceptional picture quality without breaking the bank.
There are models from leading brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and more, with hundreds of dollars off some of the most sought-after TVs you can buy right now. But with so many different options out there, how do you figure out which one is the right TV for you?
Compare and contrast brightness, HDR effects, bright hues, deep darks, latency, and much more. And if you're a streaming fan, determine whether the TV supports that natively or if you need to use a streaming device to watch your favorite content. Walmart's TVs on sale cater to all these needs and more, with some especially affordable options under $200.
Don't wait too long to explore Walmart's best Super Bowl TV deals, though. These discounts are only available until they're sold out. Make your choice soon to upgrade your viewing experience for Super Bowl LVIII and the whole year ahead – but act fast so you don't miss out.
Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Walmart
Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
With a gorgeous picture and rich contrast, you'll be in for a treat when the game begins, thanks to this model's Quantum Dot tech and crisp, eye-popping colors that bring anything you watch to life.
Samsung 50" The Frame TV
See your favorite teams duke it out in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching football, this TV transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork.
Samsung 65" Class Q70C Series QLED 4K TV
The biggest game of the year just got a whole lot more exciting. Thanks to this 65-inch Samsung QLED TV and Quantum processor, you'll see in 4K vision and feel like you're right there on the field.
Samsung 55" QN90C Neo QLED TVSamsung 55" QN90C Neo QLED TV
This stunning display uses Neo Quantum HDR+ for some of the best-looking outdoor scenes you'll find on the market. Watch the field pop and your favorite team's jerseys jump off the screen, and when the big game is over, settle in for some seriously solid movies and TV shows.
Samsung 65" Q80C QLED TV
This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for a football game.
85" Sony 4K X77L Series Smart TV
The Sony 85" smart TV comes with 4K HDR picture quality on board that's practically tailor-made for keeping your eye on the ball as it hurtles down the field. You'll feel like you're cheering for your favorite team from the stands.
Sony 75” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
This display's 4K HDR Processor X1 will help take you and your team to the end zone with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos. With deep hues and excellent contrast, this Sony TV is nearly as good as watching the touchdowns take place IRL.
LG QNED80 75” Class QNED Mini LED Smart 4K TV
See everything with crystal clarity thanks to LG QNED’s Quantum Dots and NanoCell tech whether you're catching the halftime show or cheering on your favorite players. Plus, when the game's over, the a7 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound across the board for an eye-popping experience.
LG UHD UQ75 Series 43”
LG's 4K UHD TV has an a5 Gen AI 5 Processor to help bring the big game home to you, with gorgeous colors, crisp blacks, and ethereal whites to make you feel like you're right under the bright lights of the stadium.
LG C3 Series 65" 4K OLED TV
This TV is a wonderful, low-profile option that can be dressed up when needed for big events like the Super Bowl and can fade into the background when you're not using it. Much like Samsung's The Frame TV, it can be used to display artwork and your favorite photos like a large canvas.
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
Need a simple 4K TV that you can rely on when the whole crew comes over to watch the big game? This affordable, great-looking unit won't steer you wrong, and it's affordable enough that you can buy a couple for the same price as its more advanced counterparts.
TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
If you have a Super Bowl viewing party you need to put together in a flash, grab this super affordable budget TV for a pop-up party that won't break the bank. It's still very much capable of crisp visuals and excellent audio even at its sub-$200 price point.
Hisense 40" Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV
Want your Super Bowl party TV to double as another useful piece of tech in your home? In addition to serving great visuals for less than $200, this TV has a built-in Roku streaming platform for you to use to watch your favorite entertainment that isn't related to sports.
Hisense 65" Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV
Give game night an upgrade with this large and in charge TV with Quantum Dot Color, which delivers over a billion colors as well as Dolby Vision HDR, and local dimming zones for the brightest whites and deepest blacks you'll see on a TV from Hisense.
