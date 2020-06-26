Shopping

The Best Underwear Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Savings on Calvin Klein and more

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Underwear Stock Photo
Carol Yepes/Getty Images

It’s time to stock up on undies! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- is chock-full of mega markdowns from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform and more.  

Amazon's summer sale 2020 was reportedly launched to support fashion and beauty brands hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon's Prime Day was also postponed this year, so the fashion sale offers a chance for shoppers to stock up on clothing and accessories at a deep discount. The sale, which kicked off on June 22, features deals on must-haves including apparel, luggage, and jewelry, from designers like Kate Spade, Levi's, and Rebecca Minkoff

ET Style scoured through the Big Summer Sale to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! 

The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Check below for some of our top finds, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more of your favorite fashion picks!

 

Calvin Klein Underwear Women's Carousel — 3 Pack Panties
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Underwear Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties
Amazon
Calvin Klein Underwear Women's Carousel — 3 Pack Panties
Calvin Klein

Bikini silhouette carousel panties make for the perfect fit. 

REGULARLY $33.00

Maidenform Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Maidenform
Maidenform Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Amazon
Maidenform Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Maidenform

Lace boy shorts are good for any day of the week.  

REGULARLY $12.00

Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Stretch Panties
Fruit of the Loom
Fruit of the Loom women's cotton panties
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Stretch Panties
Fruit of the Loom

Comfy and soft with full coverage.

Felina Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina
Felina Thong Panty Low Rise
Amazon
Felina Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina

A comfortable fit and no panty lines.

REGULARLY $70.00

Warner’s Women’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Warner’s
Warner’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Amazon
Warner’s Women’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Warner’s

A seamless fit that does away with panty lines. 

REGULARLY $11.50

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

