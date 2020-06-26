It’s time to stock up on undies! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- is chock-full of mega markdowns from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform and more.

Amazon's summer sale 2020 was reportedly launched to support fashion and beauty brands hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon's Prime Day was also postponed this year, so the fashion sale offers a chance for shoppers to stock up on clothing and accessories at a deep discount. The sale, which kicked off on June 22, features deals on must-haves including apparel, luggage, and jewelry, from designers like Kate Spade, Levi's, and Rebecca Minkoff.

ET Style scoured through the Big Summer Sale to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered!

The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Check below for some of our top finds, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more of your favorite fashion picks!

Maidenform Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short Maidenform Amazon Maidenform Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short Maidenform Lace boy shorts are good for any day of the week. REGULARLY $12.00 $3.88 at Amazon

